Raiders’ road to Vegas could go through San Antonio

We don’t need you here. The Knights will have a three-year head start for the hearts of Las Vegas, and Foley couldn’t resist taking a shot at the Raiders, who he thinks will be more tourist attraction than true local team.

After a 31-1 vote this past week, National Football League owners have approved the Oakland Raiders’ move to Las Vegas. Only 24 yes votes were needed to secure relocation. Also, there’s great irony in Oakland essentially choosing to prioritize the A’s and then the Raiders winding up in a baseball diamond.

The lone “no” vote came from Miami Dolphins owner and real estate mogul Stephen Ross who explained his decision in a statement after the meeting.

“You have to be very thoughtful”, Kaval said. “I couldn’t be more excited for the fans and residents of Clark County as we move forward with the Raiders and the Rebels”. Davis insisted the club his father, Hall of Fame owner Al Davis, built into a champion – in Oakland and Los Angeles – should still be considered a part of the Bay Area community.

The biggest news of the day in the NFL has a decidedly college football connection. On pure economic terms-no, Oakland will not suffer because the Raiders left. “We could spend it on police, firefighters and teachers and have them all be the best in the country”.

The attachment to Oakland is a change of heart for the franchise.

Oakland mayor Libby Schaaf made one last effort to keep the team after being told by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell that the city’s proposal was not a “viable solution”.

The good news for McKibben is that there’s a possibility that the Raiders could leave Oakland after the 2017 season. “We are calling bulls-t on that”.

“When I took over as team president, I saw Oakland as a strength”, said David Kaval, who started in his new role late past year. “They won’t have to worry about the intimidation of coming to Oakland to play, the Black Hole, the fans and the excitement of that place and how it gears up on Sunday and how intimidating it can be to opposing teams”.

Schaaf said the city presented a $1.3 billion plan for a stadium that would be ready by 2021.

With time, fans of the Raiders will learn to accept the move to Las Vegas. The Chargers exercised that option in January and moved to L.A. after 56 years in San Diego, but Davis already had turned his sights to Las Vegas, which shed much of its “Sin City” reputation in the eyes of major pro sports leagues.

Until the Raiders got that, no matter how many games and titles they won, the Raiders would always in some way look up at the Maras and the New York Giants, the Rooneys and the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Hunts and the Kansas Chiefs, and Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys.