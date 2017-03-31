Rajnath urges Kashmiri youth not to be influenced by Pak sponsored terrorists

Three civilians were killed in the Chadoora area of central Kashmir after the security forces opened fire on protesters who were allegedly pelting stones during an encounter between militants and army.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Singh accused the Pakistan of using the social media to mislead people and gather crowds at the encounter sites.

“I would say this is misuse of social media by elements inimical to peace in the valley and to our country”.

J&K DGP S P Vaid termed the stone pelting near encounter sites as a challenge and advised youth to stay away from such practices.

He said even security forces take cover of a vehicle or house to avoid being hit by bullets.

March 31 (ANI): With the Budgam encounter raising possibilities of another prolonged unrest in the militancy-hit Kashmir Valley, Minister of State in Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Jitendra Singh on Friday said it is high time to educate the youth not to get provoked by some anti-social elements. “Some of these accounts have been traced across [the border]”, Vaid said. “My appeal to young boys is they should remain in their home and not come to the encounter sites”.

The police chief said they are monitoring all the WhatsApp groups and action will be taken against these involved in instigating youth.

“A new trend has begun in Kashmir”.

Ayaz Akbar while referring to Quit Kashmir movement against Dogra autocracy said that people expressed their resentment and resorted to stone pelting as they were resisting tyrannical attitude of Dogra rulers. And They both stand to gain from civilian deaths at the hands of – or even in the vicinity of – Indian security forces: They can spin these deaths as “atrocities” perpetrated by India, fomenting trouble on many fronts.

The DGP said the recent attacks on security forces and incidents of stone pelting were handiwork of the elements who work at the behest of the enemy of this country.

Singh also appealed to the youths of Kashmir not to be misled by anti-national forces.

“Kashmiri people will pursue struggle till their aspirations regarding the political destiny of state are accorded due honour and ascertained through right to self-determination”, he added.