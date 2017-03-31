Rand, bonds fall on Gordhan exit as finance minister

News of the possible reshuffle of the executive start circulating just before 9pm, South African time.

Under Gigaba’s ministry, the Department of Home Affairs has taken a few controversial decisions, such as abridged birth certificates for children travelling to South Africa, regulations and more recently inspections to make sure South African businesses comply with the requirement to employ a minimum of 60% South African citizens.

The rand has extended its decline on the back of President Jacob Zuma’s Cabinet shake-up.

Mbalula is the new police ministerBefore the Presidency made its announcement, an irritated Fikile Mbalula, the now former minister of sports and recreation, addressed rumours he would be police minister via his Twitter account.

“We therefore urge all political parties, including members of the ANC, to vote President Jacob Zuma out when [our] motion of no confidence is debated in the National Assembly”, said Mmusi Maimane, leader of the Democratic Alliance.

Mr. Zuma dismissed or reassigned 20 ministers and deputy ministers on Thursday night as part of a sweeping purge to get rid of his opponents in a fierce factional war.

The president’s cabinet overhaul – including the removal of several top members – has raised the prospect of a split in the ANC, which led the fight against apartheid and came to power under Nelson Mandela in 1994. The SACP said it had objected, while the main opposition said it would call a vote of no-confidence in Zuma over the matter. Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas was replaced by lawmaker Sfiso Buthelezi, according to the people.

“If confirmed, this could be the long-awaited compromise where Zuma agrees to go in return for some protection”, said political analyst Nic Borain.

“The market will struggle to digest Gigaba”.

“Despite the fraught political situation in which South Africa now finds itself, we note that dynamics past the immediate horizon favour out-performance in the country’s assets”, Phoenix Kalen, London-based director of emerging markets strategy at Societe Generale, wrote in report dated 31 March.

“We view this as an open attack on Treasury to replace people who are conservative and anti-corruption with people loyal to Zuma”. A report by a constitutionally-mandated watchdog past year said the Guptas influenced Zuma in choosing government positions.

Africa’s most industrialized economy faces credit rating reviews in April and June that could see it slip into “junk” territory because of sluggish growth and political uncertainty.

Africa’s most industrialized economy grew by 0.3 percent in 2016 versus 1.3 percent in the previous year. “We are also left with little choice but to question the motives behind this action”, he said.

“This definitely raises the risk of rating downgrades and it is going to continue the uncertainty about future economic policies”.

Pressure has piled on Zuma over his plan to sack Gordhan.

The South African Rand fell to near a 2-month low of 13.62 against the USA dollar, and held steady thereafter.

Earlier on Thursday, the Economic Freedom Fighters filed papers at the Constitutional Court requesting the court to Speaker of Parliament Baleka Mbete to begin the process for possible impeachment or a disciplinary procedure.

“Zuma informed us of his intention to effect a cabinet reshuffle‚ replacing both the minister and deputy minister of finance”.