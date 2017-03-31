Rangers and 2B Odor reach 6-year deal with option for 2023

Rougned Odor has signed a six-year contract extension with the Rangers.

Rougned Odor apparently thought so-the second baseman signed a six-year contract extension with Major League Baseball’s Rangers on Thursday worth nearly $50 million, but it was reportedly the addition of a pair of horses that sealed the deal.

The deal was sealed when the AL West champions added two horses. “It’s one of my hobbies, being around the horses”.

Odor signed a deal that reportedly guarantees him at least $49.5 million and contains a club option for 2023.

The new deal also allows Odor to move his parents and teen sister to Texas from his tumultuous home of Venezuela. “That’s a lot of the reasons why he loves Texas, because you can find cowboys in Texas, and he loves hanging around them”.

Odor launched a team-high 33 home runs last season while batting.271 with 88 RBIs and 89 runs scored. His most memorable moment nationally, though, was punching Jose Bautista to spark a brawl that resulted in Odor being suspended seven games. He has hit.265 with 58 homers and 197 RBIs in his career.

“It’s great to play next to Elvis”, Odor said.

Odor has been in the Rangers organization since signing as an worldwide free agent out of Venezuela in 2011. “Great player, great person”.

He’s increased his power, batting average, stolen bases, and OPS each year in the big leagues.