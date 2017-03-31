Real Madrid president Perez has pop back at Pique over ‘values’

Perez on Thursday delivered his remarks during the presentation of the sponsorship agreement between Real Madrid and Spanish telecommunication company Telefonica, reports Efe. These include the creation of a new Real Madrid app, and a number of social network actions before, during, and after each match.

She was pictured in the Real Madrid directors box in January sat just behind the club president Perez at one of the club’s home games.

Ramos, however, has been quick to defend his club, and has hinted that Barcelona are actually the team that receive the rub of the green from referees.

While the two share the field for the Spanish national side they are fierce competitors at club level.

“I like to go step by step, my first desire is to return home, to Real Madrid, when the time is right”, Raul told Diario Sport.

Madrid now hold a two-point advantage and a game in hand over Barca in La Liga, with both clubs also still fighting for the Champions League crown, and Ramos made it clear that he doesn’t agree with the Catalan point of view. “And when Real Madrid win a Champions League with an offside Sergio Ramos goal, nothing happens”.

The pair lined up alongside each other in the centre of Spain’s defence on Tuesday night during the 2-0 friendly win over France at the Stade de France. “It worked really well and I think it’d be a good idea to have VAR [Video Assistant Referee] in LaLiga”.

“We are exposed to this all the time, to everything, rumors and all, so we’re used to it”, said Isco.

Pique and Ramos will soon renew hostilities in the Spanish title race and come face to face on April 23 when the second league Clasico of the season takes place at the Santiago Bernabeu.