Rebounding Florida manatee no longer an ‘endangered’ species

In a Thursday media release, the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service said the new classification doesn’t remove any federal protections from manatees. On the heels of Manatee Appreciation Day, the U.S. Department of the Interior announced the downlisting of the West Indian manatee from endangered to threatened. However, they are no longer considered in imminent danger of extinction – at least for the West Indian manatee species that included the Florida manatee subspecies found in Southeastern United States.

“Unfortunately, when it comes to recognizing that a species is no longer endangered, or even threatened, and may not warrant federal intervention forever, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service typically stalls”. When the minimum population estimate from Florida is subtracted from this estimate that leaves 1,776 to 6,522 manatees scattered in small, isolated populations throughout the Wider Caribbean.

Florida state numbers show 520 manatees deaths previous year, 104 of them from watercraft.

These cute sea cows are a conservation success story.

Just because manatees are not officially endangered anymore doesn’t mean those measures are also being removed though, as it is more important than ever to maintain the current momentum and continue to rejuvenate populations around the world. The creatures are also protected under the state’s Manatee Sanctuary Act.

“The Fish and Wildlife Service has worked hand in hand with state and local governments, businesses, industry, and countless stakeholders over many years to protect and restore a mammal that is cherished by people around the world”. They represent business interests in Citrus County, where large numbers of manatees winter in springs, which has led to restrictions on boating and building of docks.

The final decision to reclassify manatees is a “milestone” for the species, the federal government reported Thursday.

This prompted Buchanan to pen a formal objection letter to the Fish and Wildlife Service to emphasize that any push to weaken protections for the manatee would be “misguided and premature”.

It is unclear how soon Buchanan plans to contact Zinke.