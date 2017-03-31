Regional Connectivity Scheme: Government awards 128 air routes

The latter will be raised through the taxation of scheduled commercial flights between India’s Tier I city airfields which include Delhi Int’l, Mumbai Int’l, Chennai, Hyderabad Int’l, Bengaluru/Bangalore Int’l, and Kolkata.

But this comes at a cost.

Announcing the award of bids for the regional connectivity flights, after the first round of bidding, Civil Aviation Minister P Ashok Gajapathi Raju said, “Within four to six months, all these new regional flights will become operational”. Sources said the ministry was close to convincing the airlines to pay a certain amount per flight departure and that a consensus is likely.

As many as 70 airports, including 31 unserved and 12 under-served ones, would be connected with the UDAN flights.

The Civil Aviation Secretary R N Choubey today announced the winners of the scheme, which will be subsidised heavily by the government. 500 km on a fixed wing aircraft or for a 30 minutejourney on a helicopter would be capped at Rs. 2,500, with proportionate pricing for routes ofdifferent stage lengths / flight duration. According to reports, Air Odisha got maximum number of 50 routes.

The government awarded flying rights to five Indian airlines Thursday to connect large metro cities to 70 small towns, almost half of which have never been reached by plane.

Further, Choubey said airports coming under this round of Udan are in “ready to fly or almost ready to fly conditions” and the next round of bidding will start soon.

The government said that they will have a subsidy outlay of Rs 205 crore for the first year of operation of regional flights. “The initial proposals cover 65 airports, of which 52 are unserved and 13 underserved”, said Choubey. Apart from these barely used airports, over 43 other airports as well will benefit from this scheme. The state government says it is open for this flight, but has not formally signed the MoU to start operations.