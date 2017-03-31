Reliance at 9-year high as Street awaits Jio Prime subscribers’ data

To satiate the needs of heavy data users, Jio is also offering plans with 2GB FUP per day, and in some cases there’s no FUP at all.

All Postpaid subscribers opting for Jio Prime are also required to opt for e-bill and autopay options.

There are a few things to keep in mind. Under this new offer, Jio is giving Rs 50 cashback on each recharge you do utilizing your Jio Money. This effectively means you will only be spending Rs. 49 and the Prime membership will be valid for a year until March 31, 2018.

For Rs 149, Prime users will get 2GB of data while non-prime users will get 1GB.

Select Jio Prime by tapping on the Rs. 99 button.

At the time of writing this story, recharges and top-ups on Jio’s website and Money app are failing at the point of verification by Billdesk. The offer was valid to all its customers who had already taken up Jio’s connections and the once who would take them in the days to come. The cashback will come into “Loyalty and Offers” tab of JioMoney app. The Jio Prime Plan offers additional data benefits over non-Prime plan. So just pay Rs 99 and enrol your number for Jio prime member. For Rs.303/month plan, users can enjoy 1GB internet per day for next 28 days and recharge that are done before 31st March users will get extra 28GB of 4G data added to their Jio sim. The services will be available to Non-Prime members as well but in with lesser data. There are a bunch of other Jio Prime plans as well that you can recharge and subscribe to.

Currently, Reliance Jio is running a “Buy One Get One” offer, the deadline for which is today as well.

Out of 100 million-plus free subscribers, almost 50 million have signed up for its “Prime” membership by paying a one-time charge of Rs 99 and buying data packs. Users get 1GB of data everyday for 28 days with unlimited calls and SMSs. To detail out the benefits, you get free unlimited calls and SMS across all the networks along with 1GB 4G LTE data per day.

Plans for prepaid and postpaid do differ. Further, if you don’t use your Jio prepaid SIM for next 3 months, your SIM will be automatically deactivated as per TRAI guidelines.

What will happen if you don’t subscribe for Reliance Jio Prime subscription?

Now, swipe from the left to open the Menu. Your connection will not be affected and you will continue receiving the 4G connectivity on your number.

RIL shares are up over 21% since 21 February when Jio announced that it will end free services and start charging its users from 1 April, after analysts started upgrading the stock on the hopes that the revenue generation for its telecom venture. Airtel’s Rs 345 pack gives you Free Unlimited Local + STD calls and 28 GB of 3G/4G data for 28 days with a daily limit of 500 MB for the day and 500 MB for the night. Though the telecom provider is accused for call drops, it is a 4G VoLTE network, and Jio is working on it to bring down.

Since Jio has made a tremendous client base with its free offers, numerous supporters communicated their failure on the organization’s new move to charge its clients. Do note, the content in these apps can only be streamed on a Jio network.