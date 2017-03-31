Report Card: How Team India Fared in Test Series vs Australia

I am proud of the way we have competed.

“I was really impressed with Patty Cummins, the pace he was able to generate, both here and in Ranchi on a relatively slow wicket, was absolutely unbelievable”, the Australia captain said.

“I think this team has grown so quickly”, Smith told reporters after losing the final test by eight wickets.

The series witnessed several controversies with players from both sides indulging in intense verbal duels both on and off the field.

Dharamsala: Australia captain Steve Smith today apologised for letting his “emotions slip” during the aggressively-contested but lost Test series against India, saying that he was in his “own bubble” at times. I apologise for that.

“Commenting on the second innings collapse in which the visitors were bundled out for 137 with Glenn Maxwell (45) emerging as the highest scorer, Smith said:” I’m not really sure at this present time. “We can lose wickets in clumps and I guess that it is what we do as a team, trying not to do that”. “So from that aspect it was really disappointing that we were not able to take advantage”, he added.

Wrapping up the win appeared a formality for India when their openers walked out at the picturesque venue nestled in the shadows of the Himalayas needing just 87 runs to seal the series 2-1 with all 10 second innings wickets intact. They said it was going to be a 4-0 whitewash. A lot of people wrote us off. Playing here a lot about the different tempos of the game and how to handle different situations. Australia’s outstanding record of 11 wins out of the 12 played during the 2005-06 season (one drawn) is without parallel while in the 1999-00 season they had won all 10.

“They hold and wait for the little opening and once they get the opening they go for the kill”.

They were meant to be light-hearted comments with the utmost respect to the Indian Premier League which I have thoroughly enjoyed through the years.

The Baggy Greens fought toe-to-toe with the Indians until the very end, before conceding a 1-2 series loss in the fourth Test at Dharamsala.

– Ajinkya Rahane has batted quite aggressively while posting an unbeaten 38 off 27 balls at a strike rate of 140.74 – his best ever in an innings.

“Obviously there is a bit of disappointment. We have probably let a few moments slip”, Smith said.

Seldom has a tour been dragged deep into the gutter through tit-for-tat accusations of cheating and foul play only for it to rise magnificently in the wake of some quality cricket by the bitterest of antagonists. The guys came here with some really good plans. “Against India you can’t do that”.

The reproduction of the story/photograph in any form will be liable for legal action. It was not too long ago that we were at Hobart and it was the end of the world.