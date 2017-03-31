Reuse & Recycling Plan for Samsumg’s 4.3m Recalled Galaxy Note 7 Devices

The devices, once most sought after, were banned by authorities in the USA and elsewhere from use on planes.

After months-long internal and external investigations, Samsung found Note 7’s flawed batteries, manufactured by battery makers Samsung SDI and Amperex Technology Ltd., were the main cause of the phone’s fires and explosions.

Analysis from Samsung and independent researchers found no other issues in the Note 7 except batteries, raising speculation that the company would seek to recoup some of its losses by selling refurbished devices.

Samsung said it has not yet decided on detailed launch locations of the refurbished Note 7, adding they will be finalized after talks with telecom operators.

Soon after Samsung unveiled the Note 7 last August, consumers discovered the phones could combust, a failure later linked to the phone’s battery. The decision of selling either refurbished or rental phones depends on consultations with the carriers and regulatory authorities and the local demand as well.

For phones that aren’t returning to the market, Samsung says it will reuse components and recycle what’s left.

Samsung also announced today that some Galaxy Note 7 units will have components, including semiconductors and camera modules, removed and used for test sample production purposes. The moment Samsung chose to make the announcement, just two days ahead of the Galaxy S8’s big reveal, is a bit awkward.

Thirdly, the firm said that processes such as metal extraction will be performed using environmentally friendly methods. Now, the Galaxy S8 has reportedly won a battle against the iPhone 7 even though it has been revamped with a simple design compared to its predecessor; Samsung Galaxy S7. Other Note 7 units will have materials like copper, nickel, gold and silver recycled by what the company claims will be “eco-friendly companies specializing in such processes”.