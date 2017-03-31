Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Adds Performers, Presenters

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is about to get insane.

Lenny Kravitz will perform a tribute to 2004 inductee Prince, who died a year ago, while Alicia Keys, Mary Chapin Carpenter and the Indigo Girls have been named as performers. “Thanks guys! Can’t wait to see what the future holds”.

It is being reported that Electric Light Orchestra will be inducted into the Hall of Fame by Dhani Harrison, son of late Beatles guitarist and ELO collaborator George Harrison.

PHARRELL WILLIAMS will present NILE RODGERS with his AWARD OF EXCELLENCE, who will reportedly accept for CHIC – who did not get in – and late partner BERNARD EDWARDS.

The remaining members of the 2017 class – Pearl Jam, Joan Baez, and Yes – will be inducted by previously announced guests Neil Young, Jackson Browne, Geddy Lee, and Rush’s Alex Lifeson. Also, Alicia Keys, Mary Chapin Carpenter and the Indigo Girls join Kravitz as additions to the performance lineup. An exhibit saluting the 2017 inductees is scheduled to open on March 31 at the Rock Hall in Cleveland. The exhibit will highlight all of this year’s honorees.

The ceremony will premiere on HBO on April 29 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.