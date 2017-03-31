Rocks, Bible thrown through windows of Colorado mosque

A screenshot of surveillance video recordings showing the man who vandalized the Fort Collins Islamic Center early Sunday.

He says the man did not get inside.

No one was inside the mosque during the vandalism and no one was injured, but damage to the building prompted the center to cancel kids’ religious classes.

Fort Collins Chief of Police John Hutto, who had given a speech at the mosque only a day earlier, called the crime “unacceptable” and urged anyone with information to come forward.

Police arrested a suspect in connection with the vandalism at a mosque near Colorado State University, a case they are investigating as a hate crime.

“While the building can be repaired, this incident caused deeper hurt that won’t just go away.” he said in a statement.

Colorado police are looking into a Sunday vandalism incident in which a surveillance video caught someone throwing a bible and rocks into a mosque.

Tawfik Aboellail, the president of the Islamic Center, said he felt “fear first, and concern and frustration second”.

“An online fundraiser set up by the mosque to raise the money to fix the doors and install a security system raised $22,464 by 555 donors in less than a day”. Christians joined in solidarity and Rabbi Hillel Katzir of local synagogue Temple Or Hadash said, “People of faith know that an attack on one house of worship is an attack on all houses of worship and we need to be out here making a statement”. Collins is unacceptable. It’s time for us to stand in unity. In 2017, than 33 American mosques have been vandalized in apparent bias-related incidents, according to CNN, putting 2017 on pace to eclipse the previous record of 78 set in 2015. “Collins is unacceptable“, Rep. Jared Polis (D-2nd Dist.), the USA congressman who represents Fort Collins, tweeted.

CAIR, like other monitors of such attacks, said anti-Muslim bias incidents had increased substantially in 2016, up more than 50 percent from the previous year.