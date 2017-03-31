Roger Federer beats Stan Wawrinka to win at Indian Wells

“That’s how I saw it in November and I will stick to that”. I think to play a final against him in a Masters 1000 is something fantastic for me.

Federer, who kept reminding everyone during the ATP Masters 1000 event that he was “on the comeback” following his six-month injury layoff past year, dropped serve just once in five matches, losing the first game of the second set against No. 3 seed Wawrinka.

Federer improved to 20-3 against Wawrinka, including 15-0 on hard courts.

He had saved the lone break point he faced – in his straight-sets thumping of Rafael Nadal in the fourth round – but sent a backhand long on break point to give Wawrinka the advantage in the set. With the 1000 ranking points that comes with winning a Masters Series event, Federer will move up four spots to the World No. 6 position. From that stand point it is an unbelievable start to the year. There are still two huge games this year and supporters can’t wait to see how he does. Wawrinka had a 40-30 lead in that game, but Federer won the next three points, finishing off the victory on his first match-point opportunity.

However, this week’s updated world rankings list is evidence of the rapidly shifting landscape at the top of the game.

We’ll bring you the very best action from Crandon Park Tennis Center on Key Biscayne, live across our platforms, with all the big-name stars in action from Wednesday. I maybe dropped my level just a bit, as well, as he lifted his. Now, he added, world number three Wawrinka has developed his hard court game, enough so that he lifted the US Open trophy a year ago. “It’s a great result on that, but you always want more”. “The fairytale of the comeback that I have already shown in Australia”, said an elated Federer after his win in California.

Kyrgios sent Djokovic packing, and the Serbian star has since withdrawn from this week’s tournament in Miami saying an elbow injury he’s carried for months had worsened. From now onwards his task will be more challenging. “This is just a dream start”, Federer was quoted as saying by Sport24. Murray and Djokovic will not feature in the Miami Open as they have withdrawn due to respective injuries.

If one looks at his performances in the Indian Wells Masters and the Australian Open, one can surely say that the Swiss ace is on the right track. “I hope I can play as late as possible going to Miami”.

Both players were in the zone right from the start but it was clear that Stan needs the first serve in badly, as he struggled nearly every time when he missed it. Roger lost just 4 points on serve in 5 games, hitting 10 winners with 5 unforced errors, and he was waiting for a chance on return badly. That’s not why I’m playing. “In a way, I’m really happy to make the final”.