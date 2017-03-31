Roger Federer enters Miami Open as prohibitive favourite, eyes 91st title

The Australian Open victor defeated third seed Wawrinka in straight sets 6-4, 7-5 to claim his record-tying fifth Masters title in Indian Wells, with Novak Djokovic also having five wins in the event.

‘The dream run continues, ‘ said Federer, whose record 18th Slam crown came after taking out Rafael Nadal in the final at the Australian Open. Wawrinka’s three wins in 23 meetings with Federer have come exclusively on clay.

And arguably the game’s greatest player followed that up in the desert, beating countryman Stan Wawrinka 6-4 7-5 in Sunday’s final.

Both players held serve until the 10th game of the first set when Federer, out in front by 5-4, managed to best his close friend in a 21-shot rally for the service break, after which Wawrinka broke Federer’s serve initially to go out in front 2-0 in the second set before the champion-to-be battled back.

“This has been a fairytale week”.

“I think I’m going to be fine on that front just because I’m feeling too good on the court and I’m having too much fun”, Federer said.

“I have totally exceeded my expectations, my goal was to be Top-8 by Wimbledon”. However, Federer surprised everyone including himself with his comeback that has seen him win two of his first three tournaments including the Australian Open.

“Sadly, I won’t be able to defend my title in Miami this week”. It’s one of my favorite tournaments.

Wawrinka, a three-time Grand Slam champion but victor of only one Masters 1000 title, did become the first man of the week to break Federer’s serve, stopping a run of 42 consecutive holds, but was outplayed by his compatriot.

Federer said the key to his schedule would be working out “how can I remain healthy and how can I keep the fire and the motivation for the tournaments that I will be playing”.

Fourteenth seed Vesnina was a set and 4-1 down in the second set before she hauled herself back into contention, winning four games in a row to force the match into a decider. “It was warm and I very quickly took decision the not to play, It hurt, but it makes me even more excited to play this year”, Federer told the Miami Herald earlier this week.

A tearful Wawrinka looked over to see Federer laughing at him and jokingly said: “I would like to congratulate Roger”.

Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka pose with their trophies.

Vesnina said: “I was playing a bit more free when I was down in the score and I think Svetlana got a bit tight on some moment and I saw that and I just took my chances”. The tennis legend achieved his 25th Masters 1000 title and his 90th ATP tour win.