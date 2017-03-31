Ronald Koeman Tells Romelu Lukaku To Stay Another Season

Everton’s irate manager lashed out on Wednesday over the hamstring injury to his midfielder sustained during the global break, insisting McCarthy and O’Neill went against advice from both club and country’s medical departments by preparing him to play against Wales last Friday.

Koeman has history with O’Neill over McCarthy’s fitness, and he has hit out again at the Irish boss.

McCarthy was duly named in the starting XI but promptly injured himself in the warm-up, forcing a late change to the team selection.

Even though McCarthy was fit to play in Everton’s next Premier League game after his worldwide exertions, Koeman suggested O’Neill and Ireland had “massively overloaded” the midfielder at a time when he was nursing a groin strain.

It proved to be a costly global break for the Toffees, with McCarthy having aggravated a hamstring problem during the warm-up before the Wales game, and defender Ramiro Funes Mori damaging a knee playing for Argentina.

McCarthy has not played for Everton in recent weeks and will miss the weekend’s Merseyside Derby, while the 26-year-old has made just 15 appearances in total this season, including two for his country.

“We have to do the things we always do and put in the best performance we can to get the three points”. “He trained the last couple of days”. We were guided by James. There is bragging rights but when it’s kick-off time we will step onto the pitch and we have to see it as our job. What he does at club level is something that’s outside our jurisdiction and outside our control.

” And he is valued very much as a player, which makes it really hard that we are talking about an injury that will keep him out for six, seven months, something like that”.

“That’s what we fight for and that’s the only thing I personally think about also”. (FAI Director of Communications) Ian (Mallon) talked to their press officer and I gave the press officer my number through Ian for him (Koeman) to call me.

Ireland fans are still coming to terms with the injury to Seamus Coleman.

“The protocol is medical staff to medical staff phoning each other”. One is the player by himself.

Ireland sources rejected that scenario vehemently yesterday but Koeman, who lost Seamus Coleman in the same game to a career-threatening leg break which is likely to rule him out for up to eight months, will most likely find it hard to back down when he speaks ahead of the Merseyside derby on tomorrow.