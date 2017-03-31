Rubio believes Russian hackers pursued members of his presidential campaign

“In the first panel, one of the individuals who appeared before us mentioned me in connection with efforts in the 2016 presidential primary”, the Florida Republican said during the Senate Intelligence Committee’s hearing on Moscow’s involvement in last year’s election.

The remarks about Rubio were not in a prepared copy of the testimony posted on the Senate Intelligence Committee’s website.

Rubio did not immediately address the comment during the hearing, but later said members of his campaign staff who had access to internal campaign data and deliberations were the target of Internet-based cyberattacks in the summer of 2016 from IP addresses inside Russian Federation.

Clint Watts, a fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute, told the committee in his opening statement that Russian Federation has used propaganda and generated social media trolls to try to undermine the political process and American institutions.

Rubio was one of several Republican presidential candidates who lost out to Donald TrumpDonald TrumpRubio: Former campaign aides targeted by IP address in Russia Ivanka Trump will be an asset in her new role at the White House Dem rep demands answers from Mattis on civilian casualties MORE during the primary previous year. Watts said he fears for his own safety after speaking about Russian efforts. Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat, made the case that the committee needed access to President Donald Trump’s tax returns in order to investigate whether he’d been influenced by Russians.

Warner and Republican Chairman Richard Burr of North Carolina have pledged cooperation with each other on the committee’s probe of Russia’s influence during the campaign, distancing themselves from the fractured House intelligence committee’s investigation that has been fraught with partisanship.

Kremlin efforts to undermine political officials who are adverse to Russian interests have not ceased, he added.

Rubio, an advocate for human rights, has been one of Moscow’s fiercest critics in Congress.

“We need to follow the money”, Wyden said.

Republican Russia hawks, including Florida senator Marco Rubio, suffered from the Kremlin’s early attempts to influence the 2016 presidential election, an expert told lawmakers Thursday. “If you Googled ‘election hacking” leading up to the election and immediately afterwards, you wouldn’t get Fox or ABC, The New York Times, what you got is four out of the first five news stories that popped up were Russian propaganda”.

At no point in Thursday’s initial hearings did witnesses suggest there is evidence the Trump campaign colluded with the Russians.

Rubio did not offer up any details on the severity of the attempted intrusions.

Since that hearing, the House investigation has descended into chaos, but Senate investigators have stuck to a steady pace, largely ignoring their House colleagues.

“Russia’s new and improved online active measures shifted aggressively toward US audiences in late 2014 and throughout 2015”, he said.