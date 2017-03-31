I want a patient-centered system.

Almost six in 10 Americans disapprove of Mr Trump’s overall performance, and about the same percentage say the country is heading in the wrong direction, according to a new poll by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research carried out amid the collapse of the Republican party’s healthcare overhaul. His ratings are also underwater on handling foreign policy (58 percent disapprove), immigration (54 percent) the budget deficit (54 percent) and taxes (54 percent).

Almost 6 in 10 Americans disapprove of the job Donald Trump is doing as president, according to a new poll conducted by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research over five days before and after the collapse of a GOP proposal to replace former President Barack Obama’s health care law.

An overwhelming 8 in 10 opposed the Republican proposal to let insurers boost premiums on older people. “The government shouldn’t tell you what you must do with your life, with your health care”, he said. “He isn’t fulfilling his campaign promise”. Ninety percent of Democrats, 62 percent of independents and even 31 percent of Republicans disapprove of Trump on the issue, his worst of seven issues tested in the poll. About a year ago, in April 2016, just 42% of Americans described the economy as good in another AP-NORC poll. That’s down slightly since January, when 50 percent supported it. It is growing more obvious by the day that the Republican majority in the House is trying to cover-up the scandal of the Republican in the White House.

The survey was conducted over five days preceding and following last Friday’s withdrawal of the GOP health care bill.

President Donald Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan received a dose of reality last week: It is called self-preservation. It was a mortifying setback for Trump and his party.

The health care bill’s conservative opponents benefited from a well-funded echo chamber of political and policy groups to drive home their message with voters.

Overall, just 42% of Americans approve and 58% disapprove of the job Mr Trump is doing as president – an unusually poor rating by historical standards for a still-young administration. House leadership thought it could introduce new health care legislation the same way Beyoncé drops new albums, surprising America and skipping the critical review period.

In addition, US Senate Democrats have urged Congressional Republicans to not include funding for the border wall in the spending bill.

On the morning of May 27, 1995, Republican Rep. Sam Brownback’s legislative director made his first appearance on C-Span’s Washington Journal cable television show.

Republicans did mostly back the Republican bill’s blocking of federal payments to Planned Parenthood.

“It starts with how they’re feeling about their pocketbooks and their family budget”, Perry said.

“The opposition was very well-organized”, said Republican strategist Alex Conant. “We’ve got to have change, it’s ridiculous”. However, approval among Republicans is much higher, at 84%, the poll finds. That was its elimination of the tax penalty on people who don’t buy coverage, though by a modest 48 percent to 35 percent margin.