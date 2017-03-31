S. Korea court approves arrest of ex-president

Being taken into custody will be a dramatic step in the disgrace of South Korea’s first woman president, and is a key demand of the millions of people who took to the streets to protest against her as the scandal engulfed her leadership previous year.

– 2017: The Constitutional Court votes unanimously to uphold the impeachment and remove Park from office, which lifts her immunity from prosecution.

Her impeachment this month has left a political vacuum, with only an interim president pending a May 9 election, at a time of rising tensions with North Korea over its weapons program and with China, which is angry over South Korea’s decision to host a US anti-missile system.

However, many of Park supporters protested her arrest and waved national flags as her vehicle entered the detention facility. Yet the 13 charges against Ms Park are the most ever issued to a former head of state, and the first since South Korea’s turbulent 1990s. She will have to eat at her cell and also wash her own plate, the official said.

Ms Park’s alleged crimes include bribery, coercion, the abuse of power and the sharing of state secrets with a long-time confidante, Choi Soon-sil.

Afterwards Park was to be removed to a detention centre to await Kang’s decision, which was not expected until late into the night – although he has to make it within 24 hours.

“And she will use a bigger cell than those of others”. Choi’s father, Choi Tae-min, known as a religious cult leader, was Park’s mentor at that time. Park Young-soo’s investigative team said that one of the reasons they ran into difficulties when tracking these assets was because of a lack of cooperation from related government agencies. For a person whose life always seemed to revolve around South Koreas huge presidential palace, the next several months will be lived on a much smaller scale.

Korean shamanism, or Muism, is an ethnic Korean religion with similarities to Japanese Shintoism.

According to the ministry, Park would be offered three meals a day based on the center’s menu schedule.

During Park’s inauguration, the President stood in front of a tree bedecked with colorful silk purses, reportedly recommended by Choi to bring prosperity and good fortune.

Hundreds of thousands of people protested in downtown Seoul every Saturday throughout the brutally cold Korean winter, opposed by much smaller demonstrations calling for Park to remain.

On Thursday, Park, 65, arrived expressionless at the court to plead her case that she should not be arrested or held while prosecutors investigate the scandal.

South Korean authorities on Friday arrested former President Park Geun-hye in connection with accusations of bribery and abuse of power.

The ousted president registered her name and ID number, went through a simple health checkup, and gave up her personal belongings, including hairpins that held up her signature bun.

