S. Korea ex-leader arrives at detention center

The ousted president registered her name and ID number, went through a simple health checkup, and gave up her personal belongings, including hairpins that held up her signature bun.

A vehicle carrying Park, who is accused of corruption, arrived at the Seoul Detention Center shortly before 5 a.m. on Friday. Wakeup time is set at 6 a.m. and bedtime is 8 p.m.

Five years after her mother’s death, Park Chung-hee was also assassinated – killed by his own security chief. A typical solitary cell at the detention center is 6.56 square meters (7.8 square yards).

The Constitutional Court’s impeachment ruling stripped Park of her presidential immunity and cleared the way for prosecutors to seek her arrest.

The memories of December 2012, when she convincingly won the presidency thanks to older voters who remembered her father as a hero who lifted a nation from war-torn poverty, couldn’t feel more remote.

The former president was grilled for almost nine hours in court on Thursday as a judge deliberated whether she should be arrested.

Outside the prosecutor’s office, a dozen of Ms Park’s die-hard supporters waved flags covered with messages that shrieked defiance: “When martial law comes you’ll all be dead!”, and “You should be struck down by lightning”. In their warrant they noted that Ms Park had “let down the trust of the people”, was “consistently denying objective facts”, and “showing no signs of remorse”.

Park’s hairdresser came to her home as usual on Thursday morning to coif the former president’s hair in her favorite chignon style.

Choi Soon-Sil, Park’s secret confidante at the heart of the scandal, is already on trial for forcing top local firms, including tech giant Samsung to “donate” almost $70m to nonprofit foundations, which she allegedly used for personal gain.

Park faces up to 20 days in jail while investigators look into the extent of collusion between her and Choi Soon-sil, who allegedly pressured Korea’s powerful conglomerates, known as “chaebol”, with bribes in return for political favors.

The public’s attention was also on how the detained Park would get her signature hairstyle done, with the sarcasm reflecting allegations that Park spent several hours on April 16, 2016 – the day that the Sewol ferry sank – fixing her hair before appearing in public. A bribery conviction alone is punishable by up to life in prison in South Korea. She was forced to leave the Blue House, the presidential mansion, while they burrowed into their probe.

On live television and lit by a barrage of camera flashes, Park did not speak as she exited the Seoul Central District Court building before heading to a prosecutors’ office where she will be held until the court determines whether to approve her arrest.

Seoul South Korea’s former president has been arrested and transferred to a detention centre in Seoul. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File) Police officers stand guard in front of Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, South Korea, Friday, March 31, 2017.