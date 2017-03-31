Samsung Galaxy S8 & S8+: Samsung Launch Definitely Went All Out!

The video features T-Mobile Product Manager Desmond “Des” Smith unboxing and attempting to provide an overview of the Galaxy S8 while in full scuba gear. The two smartphones are design marvels, and the world is looking at them as the flagbearers of the Android battleship until another phone takes the crown.

Yes, the Home Button has disappeared to make more space for the screen.

Samsung will keep RAM at 4GB and both remains very slim.

An iris scanner will be on the front of both phones.

The rear camera sensor specs are same as those found in S7 and S7 Edge a year ago, Samsung’s claims of an improved sensor notwithstanding. The wired Harmon AKG headphones cost $99 (or approx Rs. 6428). The Galaxy S8 has a 3,000mAh battery, while the Galaxy S8+ gets a 3,500mAh battery.

The phone is the first premium offering released by the South Korean company since the Galaxy Note 7 was released late previous year, caused a public relations disaster and a massive recall after it was deemed a fire hazard by government authorities.

Like most flagships from the Korean technology giant these latest phones are fully water resistant and can be charged wirelessly.

Bixby, developed by Viv Labs, was recently unveiled ahead of the Galaxy S8.

A Samsung spokesman said, “Bixby is in the early stages of service so it is not ideal yet, but its performance improves with more usage due to its deep-learning technology”.

Demo phones at Wednesday’s launch event came with a localised version of Bixby, which you could activate through a dedicated button on the left hand side of the device. Additionally, it’s got image recognition feature that works with the camera.

Chances are, if you’ve ever looked for tips on how to improve your smartphone photography, you’ve likely come across a recurring advise that’s still being repeated ad nauseam – clean the lens! Bixby serves to simplify multiple phone tasks to one from a voice command.