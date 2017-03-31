Samsung ‘Galaxy S8’ To Be Unveiled This Week, Features Digital Assistant ‘Bixby’

Simply Yes because not only are the features of the phone top notch but Samsung also has tried to ensure that nothing goes wrong with the S8 this time and also use the Galaxy S8 to bring back glory to its smartphone brand name.

In the USA the phones are running on Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processors while in other countries it will sport Samsung’s own Exynos octa-core chip. The S8 is the first phone to come with the 835 processor however global variants of the phone will come with an Exynos processor.

When it comes to the design, the Galaxy S8 will also be available in two sizes which are the 5.8-inch screen and the other with a 6.2 inch display.

“The Galaxy S8 is the most important phone for Samsung in a decade and every aspect will be under the microscope following the Note 7 recall”, said Ben Wood, a smartphone industry analyst with UK-based CCS Insight.

According to a CNET report, the new phones will carry a price tag of $750 (for Galaxy S8) and $850 (for Galaxy S8 Plus). For one, there’s the fingerprint sensor which is hard to fool unless the person trying to access the smartphone has some Mission Impossible-like gadgets. Called Bixby, the assistant was mainly created to help users navigate the phone easily, like set reminders and search through photo galleries. Samsung has also taken away the physical navigation buttons and has put them under the screen to get a bigger display for the phone. What isn’t clear is how helpful Bixby will be in pulling information from the web or whether it’ll play nice with the Google Assistant that’s already present on all Android devices. While the program is fundamentally similar to that of Apple Inc.’s Siri and Amazon’s Alexa, Samsung claims Bixby is “smarter” and more intuitive than any of its rivals.