Samsung launches Galaxy S8 and dreams of recovery from Note 7

“The Samsung Galaxy S8 ushers in a new era of smartphone design and fantastic new services, opening up new ways to experience the world”, DJ added. Some analysts, and likely Samsung itself, are shooting for a higher figure, though – more like 60 million.

Samsung had to end production and recall the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7 phablet in the second half of 2016 due to some units catching fire while being recharged.

Of course, the release is still overshadowed by the multibillion-dollar battery fiasco that plagued Samsung’s Note 7 phones.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 comes with a 5.8-inch Super AMOLED display with QHD resolution and 586 ppi. Samsung DeX Station includes two USB 2.0 ports, one Ethernet port, one USB Type-C power in, and a cooling fan. Instead, Samsung is embedding a virtual home button in the display, leaving Apple’s iPhones as among the few to sport a distinct home button. The S8 and S8 Plus feature 2960 x 1440 pixels of resolution with 529 pixel density and 570 pixel density, respectively.

When it comes to camera specs, the innovations are not very remarkable when compared to the previous Galaxy S7.

“You heard about our features and functions [with Bixby]”. VOICE ASSISTANTSamsung claims its new voice assistant, Bixby, will do much more than rivals from Apple, Google, Microsoft and Amazon. But there’s a major caveat: Bixby will work only with selected Samsung apps, including the photo gallery and messages. Accompanying the processor on the both the devices is 4GB of RAM, and 64GB storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card.

Separately, Samsung Electronics announced a strategic partnership with Visa to help bring Samsung Pay to online merchants. The Galaxy S8 features a larger display than its predecessor, the Galaxy S7, and sports a voice assistant meant to rival Siri and Google Assistant. This part of the feature is same as Galaxy S8. A new version of Gear 360 has also been announced. Greenpeace plans to issue a report around April from an assessment on whether consumers are able to get desired repairs for smartphones, notebooks, and tablet PCs sold by the world’s 14 main IT manufacturing companies and whether the companies are releasing environmentally friendly products that prevent wasting of resources. This new deal appears to be an extension of that deal, in that while the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus will still be pre-loaded with a selection of Microsoft Android apps, the Wi-Fi network in the store will download additional apps not included in the pre-loaded agreement.