Samsung plans to relaunch refurbished Note 7 devices

The Galaxy Note 7 was released in August but Samsung issued a worldwide recall for about 2.5 million of the devices in early September after reports the phone caught fire or exploded.

The phablet crashed and burned previous year after Samsung pushed its battery-makers too far, leading to cut corners that made the devices go up in flames. The probe found issues related to the manufacturing process of the batteries used in the Note 7.

Availability of the devices as refurbished models will mark the third time Samsung has put the Note 7 on shelves, the first two attempts coming along with the phone’s original launch and a later relaunch following an initial recall of the exploding devices.

The company is under pressure to turn its image around and had previously not commented on its plans to sell refurbished devices.

In all, 35 explosions were reported, with Samsung conducting an official investigation that concluded oversized batteries were to blame, and offering to replace existing devices with a Galaxy S7 or S7 Edge.

While we are hardly just a couple of days away from the unveiling of the Galaxy S8 flagship smartphone, Samsung has officially stated that they are planning to bring back the ill-fated Galaxy Note7 phablet. The company will sell refurbished versions of the phone, though Samsung is still determining where via talks with regulatory authorities and carriers. One of these manners could be the refurbishment and sale of devices. Samsung had recalled more than 4.3 million of the Note 7 a year ago.

The South Korean firm has established three principles to make sure that Galaxy Note 7 devices are recycled and processed in an environmentally-friendly manner. The product details including the name, technical specification and price range will be announced when the device is available.

Greenpeace East Asia global senior campaigner Jude Lee said: “People around the world signed petitions, emailed Samsung’s CEO, demonstrated in cities around the world, and finally Samsung has listened”.