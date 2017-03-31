Samsung’s Bixby assistant to debut on the Galaxy S8 launched next week

As Samsung details, when an application becomes Bixby-enabled, Bixby will be able to support nearly every task that the application is capable of performing using the conventional touch interface.

Samsung’s AI agent will be able to perform nearly any task available through an application that supports its use. It will take on the Apple “iPhone 8”, which isn’t expected to launch until this fall. Instead of stating exact commands in their complete and fixed form, Bixby users can throw incomplete commands at Bixby which will try and do them to the best of its capabilities, and then prompt the user for more information.

There will be a dedicated Bixby button located on the side of the new Galaxy S8. Any machine or device that has the Bixby will understand and remember how you interact.

Starting with cell phones, namely the Samsung Galaxy S8, Bixby will become the heart of Samsung’s software offerings. The Galaxy S8 smartphone, which is soon set to launch in the market, will have some applications already installed in it that will help function with the Bixby app.

What’s more, going forward, Samsung notes that Bixby will be integrated into all of its appliances, which means you’ll be able to talk to your washing machine, should you wish.

But in addition to appearing on mobile devices, Bixby also appears to be slated for use in other interconnected and IoT devices, such as TVs, refrigerators and even air conditioners.

Samsung Electronics’ vice president said the company’s upcoming artificial intelligence technology Bixby will be applied to all of its appliances and will also be opened to third-party developers to make applications. The company says about it: “Bixby will be a new intelligent interface on our devices”. Whether Bixby lives up to the hype remains to be seen, but it won’t be long until we get to try it out first-hand.