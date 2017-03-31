Samsung to sell refurbished Galaxy Note 7 devices

Addressing concerns that plans to safely dispose of its fire-plagued Note 7 would amount to mass trashing of valuable resources, Samsung on Monday issued a statement indicating it plans to offer some Note 7s as refurbished devices or rental phones.

It’s still unclear where Samsung will sell its refurbished Note 7 devices, but it all depends on local authorities, wireless carriers, and demand.

An investigation into the fault blamed two different suppliers, Samsung SDI Co Ltd and Amperex Technology Ltd, as some batteries were found to be irregularly sized, causing overheating, while others had manufacturing problems.

Samsung revealed its plans late Monday, just two days before it is schedule to announce a new flagship phone, the Galaxy S8, at an event in NY.

In a statement, the company said that it is to consult with regulators about selling refurbished versions of returned and unsold Note 7 handsets, partly to abide by environmental recycling commitments.

“The objective of introducing refurbished devices is exclusively to reduce and minimise any environmental impact”, it said. The spontaneous fires, many chronicled in videos circulated on YouTube, prompted Samsung to recall millions of phones and take a $5.3 billion hit on its earnings. For remaining Galaxy Note 7 devices, components such as semiconductors and camera modules shall be detached by companies specializing in such services and used for test sample production purposes. Samsung also said it plans to join the European Union’s R&D and test efforts to help develop new eco-friendly processing methods.

This recycling of Samsung Galaxy Note 7 plan come after the Greenpeace protestors interrupted the South Korean company’s MWC 2017 keynote last month, wanting to know what the company will do with the more than 4 million units’ device. Samsung shall first extract precious metals, such as copper, nickel, gold and silver.