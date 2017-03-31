Samsung to sell refurbished Note7s in some markets

Samsung has said it’s considering the potential to refurbish the phones, or to sell them as rental devices. All it’s giving us at the moment is that “applicability is dependent upon consultations with regulatory authorities and carriers as well as due consideration of local demand”.

While everyone is gearing up for the launch of Galaxy S8, Samsung has issued a statement regarding its future plans with regard to Note 7.

Processes such as metals extraction shall be performed using environmentally friendly methods. Other Note 7 units will have materials like copper, nickel, gold and silver recycled by what the company claims will be “eco-friendly companies specializing in such processes”. The company scrapped the Note 7 in October a year ago following a global recall around two months after its launch as some phones exploded due to faulty batteries.

Last month Greenpeace protestors interrupted Samsung’s keynote address at the Mobile World Congress to determine the fate of the devices.

As there was no chatter regarding the bringing back Galaxy Note 7, so we thought maybe Samsung has ditched the idea.

The firm is to launch its new S8 smartphone in the U.S. on Wednesday, marking the first new premium phone since the debacle past year. Samsung also will attempt to salvage parts of the phone for use and the company said it would extract metals through “environmentally friendly methods”.

The company is under pressure to turn its image around and had previously not commented on its plans to sell refurbished devices. Samsung is also said to be featuring these devices with smaller batteries to reduce to risk of it catching fire. The replacement phones had the same problem, creating an embarrassing and costly recall for Samsung.

Would you consider a refurbished Galaxy Note 7 or has last year’s fiasco left you burned?