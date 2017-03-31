Samsung unveils S8 smartphones with virtual assistant

The live stream event started on time on March 29, 11:00 pm EDT; it aired simultaneously in San Francisco at 8 a.m., NY at 11 a.m., London at 4 p.m., Tokyo at 12 a.m. midnight on March 30, and on Sydney at 2 a.m. on March 30 as well, according to The Verge.

Follow KTLA Tech Reporter Rich DeMuro on Facebook or Twitter for cool apps, tech tricks & tips!

It was a serious start to a mostly a serious start to Samsung’s event, which was held in the Lincon Center, a place known for performing arts events. “Since we are preparing the supply without difficulty, there will be no issue of supply delay”, said Koh Dong-jin, Samsung Electronics’ mobile business chief to Korea Herald. Following the Note 7 disaster, which saw devices recalled after a number spontaneously caught fire, the company embarked on a period of retrenchment, releasing adverts trumpeting its reputation for safety and attempting to limit the wider damage to its brand.

Samsung recalled the phones and shipped replacements, but the newer batteries had welding defects and a lack of protective tape in some battery cells.

The Galaxy S8 has a 5.8 inch screen, the S8+ has a 6.2 inch screen. Gone is the “edge” moniker of previous models as both phones feature similar screen technology. But the edge this time is much more comfortable in the hand and the curves aren’t as drastic.

The back camera is still 12 megapixels and a top of the line shooter. Media reports further add that the display will have a 2K set up and display ratio could be more than 2:1. It does, however, manage to effectively highlight one new aspect of the Galaxy S8 – its underwater video recording capabilities.

The device is IP68 rated, meaning it is water and dust resistant. It’s now moved underneath the screen so it’s virtual – but when you press it there is some haptic feedback.

Apple and Samsung are the biggest players in the smart phone space. The position will take some getting used to. The S8 will get an iris scanner to let people unlock the phone by looking at it; the feature was new in the ditched Note 7 phone. The phone is specially being launched to mark the tenth anniversary of the first iPhone, and is rumored to have features like a glass body, a dual curved edge-to-edge OLED display with a built-in Touch ID sensor, wireless charging and higher storage options.

The processor is faster, but not by much that you could feel it, the camera is close in terms of capabilities, and not so different that you’ll likely get a huge bump in quality, the design isn’t drastically different, and the software on both is based on the same version of Android as is now available on the Galaxy S7 range.

Around the sides are the standard power and volume buttons as well as a dedicated button for the Bixby virtual assistant created to fire it up in an instant.