Schiff calls out Nunes as tensions escalate over House Russia probe

He told reporters last week that he had seen troubling information about the improper distribution of Trump associates’ intercepted communications, and he briefed the president on the material, all before informing his Democratic counterpart on the House committee. He said the intelligence was not related to his committee’s investigation.

The NYT has published the names of two White House staffers who assisted House Intel Chair Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) when he went to the White House to view classified documents suggesting that Donald Trump and his aides were captured in incidental surveillance. That collection, he added, was not related to Russian Federation.

When asked at a press conference Tuesday morning if he thinks Nunes should step down from the investigation, and if he knows who Nunes’ source was, Ryan answered simply, “Uh, no and no”.

The top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, Congressman Adam Schiff, as well as the Democratic leaders in the House and Senate, have called on Nunes to recuse himself from the committee’s Russian Federation probe. Democrats on Monday called on Nunes to recuse himself from the investigation after he acknowledged he went to the White House complex to review intelligence reports and meet a secret source. “If anything has shown that we need a commission, this has done it by the way he has acted”. “It’s obviously my intent that Sally Yates would be one of the people [that would testify]”, Senator Mark Warner, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, told CNN on Tuesday, though there is no invitation yet.

Also Wednesday, Nunes told NBC News that “it appears like the Democrats aren’t really serious” about the probe.

If so, Schiff said, he wants to know: “Why weren’t they presented in a more transparent way to the committee?”

In a separate letter to O’Neil dated the same day, Associate Deputy Attorney General Scott Schools wrote that Yates’ testimony is “likely covered by the presidential communications privilege and possibly the deliberative process privilege”.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, a SC conservative, stopped short of saying whether Rep. Devin Nunes should recuse himself from the probe.

A representative for Rep. Mike Quigley, a Democrat from IL on the committee, echoed Swalwell, saying “neither of those claims are accurate”.

Nunes later apologized to the committee for not first telling them about the information. “He may say that he made a mistake on this or that”, Chaffetz said, referring to Cummings.

Schiff urged that the hearing be rescheduled so the Yates could freely testify. Much of the information in question is from the transition period. “In the end, we ended up doing neither”.

According to the committee’s website, Tuesday’s session has been postponed. He said five of those interviews “are already scheduled on the books” and expects the other 15 will have a scheduled date within 10 days.

“Should chairman Nunes reveal his source?”

“How he conducts himself with his members, when and where he shares things. are issues for him and the committee and the House of Representatives, not for us”.