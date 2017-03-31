Schiff: GOP Intel Chair Nunes Should Recuse Himself From Russia Probe

In fact, Nunes canceled all the committee’s meetings for this week.

“Democrats welcome the opportunity to hear from Comey at any time”, she said, “but that can not take the place of an open hearing”.

“Just because you have clearances, you don’t get to see everything”.

Democrats accuse Republican Rep. Devin Nunes of being too close to President Trump to conduct an impartial inquiry.

Nunes said he was on White House grounds, but not in the White House itself, for meetings “to confirm what I already knew”, and he claimed that no one in the White House knew he was there.

Graham said: “I think he put his objectivity in question at the very least”. “We are aware that former AG Yates meant to speak on these matters, and sought permission to testify from the White House”.

The Washington Post first reported on the letters from Yates’ attorney. They spoke only on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the internal matter.

Trump spokesman Sean Spicer said Thursday the material the White House wants the House and Senate intelligence leaders to view was discovered by the National Security Council.

Now there are allegations that the White House may be running its own political interference to keep Yates from talking. “We have no problem with her testifying”. “If they choose to move forward, great”.

A Justice Department spokeswoman declined to comment. He said the the president would prefer that Yates, the Obama administration’s last deputy attorney general and who was acting attorney general during the Trump administration’s first days, testify. The Trump White House has not publicly released visitor logs in general, which previous administrations have done.

The hearing would have been another public airing of the infighting within the committee.

This week’s spotlight on the House Intelligence Committee turned from Monday questions over Chairman Devin Nunes’ (R-Calif.) presence at the White House before an announcement about mysterious documents that alluded to the Trump campaign to questions surrounding canceled hearings before the panel this week. Reporter: Despite even Republican concerns, Devin nunes is defying calls to recuse himself while the white house is frustrated that questions about Russian Federation aren’t going away.

Nunes, who was a member of the team that ran Trump’s transition to the presidency after the November 8 election, told reporters on Tuesday the Russian Federation investigation was moving forward. So, we’ll continue to be on it, ” Nunes said.

But he was part of the Trump transition team. The white house insists this action will create jobs but they won’t say exactly how many. I’ve been around for quite a while and I never heard of any such thing. The first hearing held by the committee got off to a strong start, with F.B.I. director James Comey revealing that the bureau had, indeed, been investigating potential ties between the Trump campaign and Russian Federation since last summer. In response, Yates’ attorney argued that the White House had already waived its privilege on this matter and that she would not discuss any now classified information. Reporter: Even Republicans say it’s time for nunes to reveal what he knows. He described the source as an intelligence official, not a White House official.