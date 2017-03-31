Schumer seizes on Trump team’s offer to work with Dems

They have essentially taken themselves out of the political debate, and we can get on with the business of improving our healthcare system in a truly bipartisan manner.

House Republicans are gathering Tuesday to discuss their agenda, their first meeting since House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., suddenly abandoned plans last Friday for a vote on the GOP legislation.

Freedom Caucus Chairman Rep. Mark Meadows of North Carolina said on Sunday that there wouldn’t be a problem funding the government next month, but Collender urged taking that promise with a grain of salt, saying that the members of Meadows’ group have learned not to telegraph a shutdown so far in advance. Vice President Mike Pence was dispatched to Capitol Hill on Tuesday for lunchtime talks.

“I think he’s being ill-advised about even the critique of the House Freedom Caucus”, Brat said.

“There’s too much at stake to get bogged down in all that”, he added.

The House GOP whip, Steve Scalise of Louisiana, said of Democrats, “Their celebration is premature”.

“We will get there”, he said Friday.

The GOP health care bill exposed philosophical fissures masked by years of rejecting and resisting all things Obama.

“A president has to establish an atmosphere of trust; trust is the coin of the realm”, former Secretary of State George Shultz said on “Face the Nation” on CBS on Sunday.

That unnerved GOP moderates, especially those in districts won by Democrat Hillary Clinton previous year, who were anxious about tens of thousands of constituents losing Medicaid or older voters being forced to pay more. Take it from one of its supporters, Sara Rosenbaum, who in 2010 wrote in the New England Journal of Medicine that Obamacare “transforms health insurance into a public accommodation”, and turns private health insurance into “a regulated industry that, in its restructured form, will therefore take on certain characteristics of a public utility”. We suffered from the inaction of Republicans.

“The irony is that the Freedom Caucus, which is very pro-life and against Planned Parenthood, allows P.P.to continue if they stop this plan!”

The Freedom Caucus is a hard-right group of more than 30 GOP House members who were largely responsible for blocking the bill to undo the Affordable Care Act, or “Obamacare”.

Any deal would have to overcome significant differences about how to rework a law that affects about one-fifth of the USA economy.

Still, Republican members of Congress said they were hopeful.

He also said it’s “incumbent” on conservatives and moderates to “come together, hopefully in the coming days, to find consensus, to present something to the president that certainly not only gets him 216 votes, but hopefully 235 votes”. “There is a package in there that is a win-win”. He said he’d move on to other issues and sit back and let what he calls Obamacare collapse, with insurance companies hiking costs or pulling out of the exchanges altogether.

Mr Trump initially focused his blame on Democrats for the failure and predicted a dire future for the current law.

Stephen Moore, a Heritage Foundation economist who advised Trump during the presidential campaign, told The New York Times: “They have to have a victory here – but it’s going to have to be a bit less ambitious rather than going for the big bang”.

Womack said Republicans need to keep moving and show they can govern with their majorities in the House and Senate and Trump in the White House.

“That’s such an easy one”, Trump said. “If you want to know what Congress will or won’t do, watch McConnell”. Republican leaders are still struggling to satisfy two diametrically opposed forces: moderates who want to see to government lend more support to middle and low-income people to buy health insurance and conservatives who want to see Obamacare repealed more fully so that even popular regulations like the one requiring insurers to cover people with pre-existing conditions disappear.

He scolded conservative Republicans, explaining that Trump had felt “disappointed” that a “number of people he thought were loyal to him that weren’t”.