Scottie Pippen blames Phil Jackson for Knicks’ woes, sides with Carmelo Anthony

Pippen believes much of the Knicks’ woes have to do with Jackson’s inefficiency as president, and for the team to rally in the coming years, it must let the 13-time championship victor go. “I think he just hasn’t put the right pieces on the floor”.

It has been the buffer between Jackson taking the blame and his finger-pointing at Carmelo Anthony or any of the coaches he has shoved aside. Following their loss on Wednesday night, the team fell to 28-47 in head coach Jeff Hornacek’s first season the job. Pippen also sided with Carmelo Anthony for what he’s gone through this season.

Phil Jackson took over the Knicks in 2014 and has yet to produce a winning season. When asked if he thought Jackson should be let go by New York, Pippen said yes.

Saying the Knicks haven’t had it would be an understatement. Then, finally realizing this wasn’t working, tried to run Anthony out of town at this year’s trade deadline but failed because Anthony has a full no-trade clause that – this is always my favorite part – Jackson gave to him.

After a brutal, 17-win debut season, the Knicks improved to 32-50 in Jackson’s second season and welcomed the rise of rookie phenom Kristaps Porzingis.

The Knicks have not yet sniffed the playoffs with Jackson leading the way, compiling a record of 77-162 thus far.

For a long time, Jackson was the NBA’s Teflon Don.

The one surefire positive he has provided is in the draft.

Pippen was appearing on ESPN’s “The Jump” when host Rachel Nichols asked who he blamed “for the Knicks’ shortcomings”.

“There has not been any upside to think that the New York Knicks were gonna be a contender”, Pippen said Thursday, “and I just feel bad for Carmelo having to go through this and having to deal with it”. “I’m sure the fans will love to see Carmelo in NY and Phil out”. But, James Dolan has said that he would honor his agreement with Jackson so do not expect a move to come anytime soon.