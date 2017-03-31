Scottish Assembly Backs New Independence Vote

Following several hours of debate, MSPs voted by 69 to 59 to back the SNP’s demands for a so-called “Section 30” order allowing the Scottish government to stage another poll.

A few hours after the Scottish vote, Downing Street released a photograph of May signing the letter that will trigger Article 50 of the EU´s Lisbon Treaty, which starts the two-year Brexit process.

Sturgeon ended her speech saying: Scotland’s future should be in Scotland’s hands..

The new line followed the vote by the Scottish Parliament demanding the power to call a referendum within the next two years. But Sturgeon says Brexit has changed the situation dramatically. PM Theresa May said the U.K.is leaving the European Union – will not be lea…

Sturgeon has said the shape of the future deal should become clear between the autumn of 2018 and the spring of 2019, and the Scottish executive would also put forward a detailed plan by then for what independence would entail.

She said: We have no idea what Brexit looks like, or how it will impact our economy and families in Scotland.

She added: “There absolutely should not be another independence referendum until after Brexit”.

The economic uncertainty of Scotland outside the United Kingdom was a factor in voters rejecting independence in a 2014 referendum, but the SNP claims breaking away from the European single market would cost Scotland tens of thousands of jobs.

Prime Minister Theresa May, who met Sturgeon for talks in Glasgow on Monday, has repeatedly insisted that “now is not the time” for a referendum.

Meanwhile, British Labor MP Steve McCabe told RT that London should let Edinburgh hold a referendum if this is what the Scottish people really want.

British voters narrowly approved a departure from the EU previous year, and London will begin the formal process leading to Britain’s exit from the union on Wednesday.

Following the vote, Ms Sturgeon immediately claimed it would be “democratically indefensible” for Westminster to block the will of the Scottish Parliament. Privately, the UK Government is expecting support for a referendum to increase slightly given the events of the past few weeks. “This is simply about giving people in Scotland a choice”.

Should that fail, she promised to inform the parliament of next steps after its Easter break next month.