Scottish lawmakers back independence referendum call

The Edinburgh assembly’s vote, which was widely expected, gives Sturgeon a mandate to seek permission from the British parliament in London to press forward with preparations for a referendum.

The Scottish government said the NatCen survey reflected Scots’ enduring belief in the value of European Union membership.

The vote followed a meeting between Ms Sturgeon and Mrs May in Glasgow on Monday, and came the day before the process for leaving the European Union was formally triggered.

When it resumed on Tuesday, the minority SNP government was backed by the pro-independence Scottish Greens in the vote, with the Conservatives, Labour and Lib Dems opposed. After Tuesday’s vote, a United Kingdom government spokeswoman rejected the idea of a referendum, which could take place as early as fall 2018 under Sturgeon’s proposal – in other words, before Brexit negotiations are expected to formally wrap up.

“Today’s vote must now be respected”. I agree with that, which is why I have indicated a timescale no earlier than 18 months from now, when the terms of Brexit are clear – something the PM has now indicated she agrees with.

The move comes fewer than three years after Scotland last voted on declaring independence.

May, whose government must approve the referendum for it to be legally binding, says the time is not right.

On its Twitter website, the Scottish government printed a picture of Sturgeon in a relaxed pose on a sofa with the message: “First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in Bute House, Edinburgh, working on final draft of Section 30 letter to Prime Minister Theresa May“.

“It would be unfair to the people of Scotland to ask them to make a crucial decision without the necessary information about our future relationship with Europe, or what an independent Scotland would look like”, it added.

Sturgeon was strongly criticised during the debate by lawmakers from the Conservative, Labour and Liberal Democrat opposition parties who said most Scots were exhausted of the independence debate and did not wish to go through the argument again so soon.