Scottish leader softens stance on possible independence vote timing

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has insisted that Scotland should be allowed a choice on its future once the terms of Brexit become clear.

At a raucous rally of her leftwing Scottish National Party (SNP), Sturgeon said May’s centre-right Conservatives were “terrified” of how Scotland would vote in a second referendum on independence.

The SNP has opposed the UK Government’s austerity, but after independence they would have to implement a much more extreme form of austerity in Scotland.

A section 30 order is the legal device required for the Scottish Parliament to hold a legally recognised referendum on the constitution.

This will see up to 6,000 people per year able to access the training they need in key areas like software development, web design and digital marketing.

Sturgeon caught the British government off-guard on Monday when she demanded a new referendum by early 2019 at the latest, just before the United Kingdom is expected to leave the EU.

“Yet now we have Nicola Sturgeon causing even more confusion”.

MSPs are expected to vote next week for Westminster to give the Scottish Parliament the power to hold another referendum.

The SNP leader used her closing address to her party’s conference to highlight the difference between the two administrations.

A petition to the Commons against a referendum has attracted some 200,000 Scottish signatures, more than the 150,246 the Greens had in 2016. But the SNP says the political landscape has dramatically changed since then.

She will tell the Prime Minister: “If her concern is timing then – within reason – I am happy to have that discussion”.

Ms Sturgeon attempted to reassure voters this morning after former Prime Minster Gordon Brown proposed a “third way” alternative to independence yesterday. The people of Scotland voted overwhelmingly to remain in the European Union, yet we now face being dragged out of Europe – and the single market – against our will. Hyslop explained that single market membership is absolutely crucial, for jobs, services, and people in Scotland and that she would be “absolutely negligent” to not pursue these interests.

SCOTTISH First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has warned Prime Minister Theresa May that standing in the way of a second independence referendum would “shatter beyond repair” any notion that the United Kingdom is a partnership of equals.

Salmond, who resigned as Scottish leader after losing a 2014 independence referendum, said he was open to changing his view that the best option after independence was a currency union between Scotland and the remainder of Britain, the FT said on Friday.

The First Minister wound up by referencing Winnie Ewing, victor of the Hamilton by-election half a century ago (“Stop the world, Scotland wants to get on”) and quoting the late Canon Kenyon Wright’s retort to the Iron Lady during the devolution debates of the late 1980s: “We say yes and we are the people”.

These include the setting of Value-Added Tax rates, the power to sign global treaties, and controls over agriculture, fisheries, environmental regulation, employment and energy. Ms. Davidson added that the Scottish National Party (SNP) does not represent the entire country of Scotland.

Scottish Liberal Democrat peer Jeremy Purvis said: “By rejecting the siren sounds of nationalism and independence we believe there is an optimistic and modern alternative”. Unlike Labour, the Tories and SNP have shown no desire to tackle inequality but under our proposals we can.