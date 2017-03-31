Scottish Parliament Backs Bid For New Independence Vote

British Prime Minister Theresa May has indicated she will reject the Sturgeon’s timetable.

It comes after Scottish MSPs voted 69 to 59 in favour of holding a second referendum on Tuesday.

A Section 30 order is the formal mechanism by which the United Kingdom government would temporarily hand power to the Scottish Assembly to organise a referendum.

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday signed the historic letter that will launch Brexit, a photo released by her office showed, as she called for unity even as Scotland voted for a new independence referendum.

“The mandate for a referendum is beyond question, and it would be democratically indefensible – and utterly unsustainable – to attempt to stand in the way of it”.

Sturgeon wants the people of Scotland to have a say on the destiny of their region before a final deal is agreed on the terms of Brexit between the British government and Brussels.

The contents of the letter are due to be made public on Friday.

Responding to the Prime Minister’s announcement in the House of Commons, SNP Westminster leader Angus Robertson accused the Prime Minister of having “broken her word” by triggering Article 50 without reaching an agreement with devolved administrations on Brexit.

The vote followed a meeting between Ms Sturgeon and Mrs May in Glasgow on Monday, and came the day before the process for leaving the European Union was formally triggered.

The First Minister took this as a green light for a referendum to take place after that, but Mrs May is clearly against the idea.

There will be a “presumption of devolution” with significant new powers for Scotland, the United Kingdom government has indicated as it begins the process of transferring European Union law from Brussels ahead of Brexit.

“It is up to the UK Government to now make clear when they consider a referendum would be appropriate”.

“It is far from clear that concerns about Brexit are likely to change the minds of many voters about the merits or otherwise of independence”, he said.

“We don’t recognise, for example, 18 months as being a key point in the journey”, the Scottish Secretary said.

There has been fierce opposition to a fresh referendum from the Scottish Conservatives, Labour and Liberal Democrats.

“It would be unfair to the people of Scotland to ask them to make a crucial decision without the necessary information about our future relationship with Europe, or what an independent Scotland would look like”, it added.

“I think it makes it very hard for the Prime Minister to maintain a rational opposition to a referendum in the time scale I have set out”, Sturgeon said.

Britain as a whole voted to leave the bloc in a referendum a year ago, but Scots voted by a large margin to stay.