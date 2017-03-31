Screening Raises Awareness About Colon Cancer

In 2014 in the USA, 137,000 cases of colorectal cancer were diagnosed, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

March marks Colon Cancer Awareness Month, so doctors are breaking down the facts of the disease. Colorectal cancer in its’ early stages usually has no symptoms, so everyone 50 and older should get tested. Just in North Carolina there are 4,200 new colon cancer cases diagnosed and 1,500 cancer deaths per year. Recently there have been more reported cases of colon cancer among younger people. Further, it can often be successfully treated if found early. “Millions of Americans every year get colon cancer and the issue is a lot of people don’t get checked for colon cancer”, said Gastrologist Dr. Rajiv Sharma. Warning signs typically arise as a tumor grows and may cause bleeding. “Plus, many public and private insurance plans cover colorectal cancer screening and there may be local resources available to help those that are uninsured”.

Screening is performed through a colonoscopy, a virtually painless procedure that examines the inner lining of the large intestine and colon using a thin, flexible tube. A diet that consists of more fruit, vegetables and fiber is recommended. Cigarette smokers also have an increased risk of developing polyps and colon cancer.

While rates of colon cancer in the United States have gone down overall in recent years, the numbers are increasing among those under 50.

Colon cancer causes the second highest number of cancer-related deaths in the U.S. However, it’s very treatable. They include: a family or personal history of colon cancer, history of colon polyps and smoking.