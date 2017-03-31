Sean Spicer tells reporter to ‘stop shaking your head’

“I didn’t know what was going to happen today, but I was prepared either way”, she said.

“Let me answer the question….”

“I’m sorry that that disgusts you“, Spicer said to Ryan.

Celebrities and current and former politicians “from both sides of the aisle”, reached out to her. While watching a video of California Congresswoman Maxine Waters delivering a powerful speech about resisting Trump, Fox News host Bill O’Reilly got distracted. “And I don’t look and say ‘well, I’m gonna push back lighter on this person due to their gender'”.

When Ryan asked a follow-up question about a meeting between Trump and former secretary of state Condoleezza Rice, Spicer got heated again. “She is the most senior black woman now serving in the House and a former chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus“. Now, too many women, especially women of color, have had a lifetime of practice taking precisely these kinds of indignities in stride. But why should we have to? “I think it has to add additional folks on without pushing additional folks off”.

Only a few hours apart on Tuesday, two black women were confronted by white, male public figures in exchanges that many viewed as demeaning and disparaging.

“I was like, ‘What?”

CNN contributor Angela Rye also jumped into the fray Tuesday night, agreeing it was Ryan’s race that made her the target of Spicer’s ire.

CUOMO: You get a big amen about that from a lot of people.

“I think there was a reset moment to sift it out”, Ryan said.

Black women across social media sounded off in support of Ryan and Waters, sharing their own experiences in the workplace.

Tough week on the dignity front for some prominent black women.

Several White House reporters took issue with Spicer’s comments, and Twitter users shared varying degrees of displeasure. “And we’re all in there together in this mosh pit, trying to ask questions”, Ryan said.

“We go back and forth all the time”.

“I’m fine and how are you?” she replied before moving on to her question about Devin Nunes. But there is fake news out there, but I am going to say those who have covered the White House who are covering – credible, credentialed journalists who come there every day – are doing their jobs, and I’m telling you, it’s a fight.

Sean Spicer was clearly frustrated when asked if the Trump administration feels like it now needs to “revamp its image.’ He argued that many in the press, including April Ryan, have an ‘agenda” to keep asking about Russian Federation.

“I want to continue to do my job”.

AP White House Correspondent Julie Pace contributed to this report.

“How many people have to say that there’s nothing there before you realize there’s nothing there?”