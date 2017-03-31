Sears says it doesn’t know if it can survive

It included the language in its annual report while insisting it might still turn things around.

Sears Holdings Corps. announced it has “substantial doubt” the retail company will continue in its latest annual report filing released on Tuesday.

Concerns are growing that Sears Holding Company – which operates Sears and Kmart – may soon file for bankruptcy.

It’s been almost a year since Kmart closed its Fort Collins store, and three years since Sears shuttered its department store at Foothills mall.

Michigan’s Sears stores largely occupy mall spaces, some of whom already are reeling from recent anchor-store departures.

The retailer, long a staple in back-to-school shopping, said that after losing money for years, there is “substantial doubt” that Sears and Kmart stores (Sears Holdings Corp. owns Kmart) will be able to stay open in its annual 10-K filing with the federal government.

Merchandise inventories as of January 28 fell to $4 billion, compared to $5.2 billion as of January 30, 2016, while merchandise payables dropped to $1 billion this year from $1.6 billion last year.

Local customers and small businesses are anxious that major anchor stores in the Coachella Valley could close up shop.

In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Sears Holding Company said it was facing severe pressures from the Internet and consumer behavior, and that it was facing historic uncertainties.

But the company’s chief financial officer, Jason Hollar, wrote in a blog post Wednesday on Sears Holdings’ website that while “regulatory standards” required management to issue the “substantial doubt” statement the day before based on its dreary results previous year, the company remained focused on turning itself around.

The news caps years of sales declines and losses, and, more recently, January’s announcement of the closures of 150 stores.

Sears Holdings announced a major restructuring plan last month with the goal of reducing costs by $1 billion through the sale of more stores, jobs cuts and brand asset sales.

“They’re past the tipping point”, Ken Perkins of the research firm Retail Metics told the AP. But it says its pension agreements may prevent the spin-off of more businesses, potentially leading to a shortfall in funding. Sears, which has 140,000 employees, has been selling off assets, like its Craftsman tool brand.

He has been attempting to orchestrate a turnaround for the brand, which struggles to survive in a retail environment that has become increasingly tricky for physical stores.

There are also new and dynamic players that have also revolutionized the market, namely Amazon.com.

The company added that an inability to generate more liquidity might limit access to new products or the ability it has to procure needed services.

Sears has upped its presence online, but is having a hard time disguising its age. These were operating stores that we requested to terminate or buy from Sears.