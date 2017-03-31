Selena Gomez Debuts Emotional New Song For ’13 Reasons Why’

“13 Reasons Why” premieres on Netflix Friday, March 31.

For the new Netflix show 13 Reasons Why, the pop force Selena Gomez has covered “Only You“, turning its longing into something remote and atmospheric. The “It Ain’t Me” songstress has previewed her cover of Yazoo’s 1982 hit, “Only You”, which will be one of the soundtracks on the upcoming series.

Her appearance follows her recent trip to Brazil to support her boyfriend, The Weeknd, on tour, where the loved-up couple took the town by storm by day as he rocked the stage by night – and while we love seeing her stellar street-style, we were so excited that Sels was back on the red carpet and looking beyond incredible, (per usual). As Clay listens, he waits to hear his own story, and is filled with memories of the girl he never truly got to know. And now, just two days away from its release, Selena is sharing even more details about the series.in the form of a new song. Not only producing a soundtrack, but also she co-executive produces the series. Now she has come up with an acoustic version of “Kill Em With Kindness” and that’s exactly what her fans have been asking for on social media. While this dark tale sounds like a departure from Gomez’s previous projects, it turns out her personal experiences with bullying are what inspired her to take on this new show. “13 Reasons Why” is adapted from a novel of the same title written by Jay Asher.

Her classmate Clay, who had a crush on her, receives a shoe box full of cassette tapes.