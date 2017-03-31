Sen. Grassley: ‘Gorsuch is going to be on the Supreme Court’

Today, Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia became the first Democrat to announce he plans to vote to confirm Judge Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.

Gorsuch’s record stands for itself.

To meet a 60-vote procedural hurdle and stop a Democratic filibuster, Gorsuch will need backing from six more lawmakers.

Some Democrats argue Judge Gorsuch needs to get 60 votes to overcome a filibuster and be confirmed, claiming it’s a historical standard. “Judge Gorsuch’s opponents believe that the law doesn’t really matter”.

“The American people have no idea who is so aggressively advocating for your confirmation, or why”, the letter says. “If confirmed, Judge Gorsuch will have a lifetime appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court, and his impact on the lives of all Americans can not be overstated”. “By the way, Gorsuch was one of the better ones”, McCaskill quipped.

“My hope is that somewhere down the line later this year we can perhaps consider both of them, nearly simultaneously”, Carper said. “They’re not going to let us do that too long before they move it to 51 votes”, she explained.

I don’t think the claim that Judge Gorsuch is an originalist but he’s not an activist. As The Washington Post reported, “Senate hearings on Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch ended Thursday on a confrontational note, with the body’s top Democrat vowing a filibuster that could complicate Gorsuch’s expected confirmation and ultimately upend the traditional approach to approving justices”.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said last week that he would filibuster Gorsuch and since then more than a dozen fellow Senate Democrats have suggested that they would participate in the filibuster.

This gave voters the chance to be heard directly on the type of justice they would like to see on the court, Cruz reasoned. “And then all of a sudden the things I fought for with scars on my back to show for it in this state are in jeopardy”.

“Just as I did when Merrick Garland was nominated, I met with Judge Gorsuch and evaluated his qualifications to be a justice on the Supreme Court”.

Despite the credible suspicions on the left about Gorsuch’s views on abortion and corporations – and amid fears that he will not be independent enough to hold Trump to account if the need arises – the Colorado-based Gorsuch is still eminently qualified.

A conservative political group attacked Cantwell’s announcement as a “flip-flop”, noting she had opposed a Democratic filibuster in 2006 of Justice Samuel Alito, though she voted against confirming him.