Sen. Reed Calls On Rep. Nunes To Recuse Himself From Russia Investigation

Even before the Yates controversy surfaced on Tuesday, Democratic leaders were calling on Nunes to step down.

What is interesting about the exchange in the video above is that Sean Spicer never denied the accuracy of The New York Times story that the source of Devin Nunes’s information was two White House officials.

Though The Times report doesn’t dispute any essential facts of what Nunes said, it’s likely to embolden detractors who already say Nunes is too close to the White House and Trump – on whose transition team Nunes served.

“They don’t need our chairman to deliver something to the president”, Schiff said. “That it was also obtained at the White House makes this departure all the more concerning”. “If the president puts Russian salad dressing on his salad tonight somehow that’s a Russian connection”, he added, accusing reporters of having an “agenda”.

Tower during the election campaign. Lindsey Graham and John McCain, have expressed growing skepticism that Nunes is the right man to lead the Russian Federation investigation.

The Senate Intelligence Committee’s investigation has garnered increased intention as the House investigation has stalled along partisan lines related to its chairman, Rep. Devin Nunes, and his communication with the White House related to the incidental collection of President Donald Trump and his aides.

Langer said Monday that Nunes wanted “to have proximity to a secure location where he could view the information provided by the source”.

Nor would he disclose who invited him on the White House grounds for the meeting.

The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the intelligence, and to avoid angering Cohen-Watnick and Ellis.

CNN has reached out to Nunes for comment on the meeting and has not yet received a response. Nunes has resisted, defending his actions.

On Friday, Yates’s attorney wrote to White House Counsel Don McGahn and asked him whether the White House would assert executive privilege to block her testimony.

The hearing was supposed to include testimony from former acting attorney general Sally Yates. He was, according to the Washington Post, brought in by former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, and he was moved out of his job by Flynn’s successor, H.R. McMaster.

“The only person the Committee has spoken to about her appearing before the Committee has been her lawyer”.

The Justice Department responded to O’Neil saying that the question of what privileged conversations Yates could discuss was ultimately up to the White House. He says the White House has “no problem with her testifying, plain and simple”. Trump fired Yates during the first weeks of his administration when she refused to mount a defense of the president’s legally doomed travel ban targeting 7 Muslim nations. The typically bipartisan panel has been torn by disputes over Nunes’ ties to Trump’s campaign and questions about whether he can lead a probe independent of White House influence. Flynn was ousted after those discrepancies were made public.

With the House Intelligence investigation in shambles, the Senate Intelligence Committee has begun its investigation into Russian election tampering exposed by multiple US intelligence agencies.

“It’s irregular, to be benign about it, to have a lead investigator kibitzing with the people being investigated”, said Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn. Reed said assigning a special prosecutor would be the only way to ensure a full investigation.

Watts says several Russians tied to the investigation into Kremlin disinformation activities have been killed in the past three months – not only in Russia, but in western countries as well.