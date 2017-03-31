Senate intel panel working on Russian Federation probe

“We are aware that former AG Yates meant to speak on these matters, and sought permission to testify from the White House, ” Schiff said Tuesday in a statement.

That same day, the Department of Justice (DOJ) had sent Yates’ attorney a letter asserting that she should not testify before the committee, citing that it would violate presidential communications privilege.

“The hearing this week was going to hear from Sally Yates, the former acting attorney general, and I’m told that she had some very interesting things to tell the committee, to tell the public about when she told the White House counsel that Mike Flynn had, in fact, been lying to the vice president”.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, hasn’t exactly been thrilled by Rep. Nunes’ conduct in the past week and today suggested that the White House was preventing Yates from “providing the full truth on what happened”.

Swalwell dismissed Spicer’s denial, quipping that if the press secretary says something, “the opposite is probably happening”. “I look forward to it”, Spicer said.

Questions over Nunes’ independence have split the usually non-partisan Intelligence Committee as Democrats accuse Republicans of trying to damage the investigation. She alerted the White House that Flynn had been misleading officials in his account of a December phone call with the Russian ambassador to the United States in which sanctions against Russia were discussed.

Nunes did that before informing committee Democrats, angering members of the panel and prompting a closed-door apology from the chairman on Thursday.

In recent days, there’s been a feud between Nunes and Democrats on the committee over a decision to scrap a planned public hearing with witnesses, including former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former CIA director John Brennan and former acting Attorney General Sally Yates. It’s unclear when that testimony will occur.

Nor would he disclose who invited him on the White House grounds for the meeting.

The New York Times reported that two White House officials – including an intelligence aide whose job was recently saved by Trump – helped Rep. Devin Nunes view intelligence. “It’s.how did he get here, what door did he enter.as opposed to what I think it should be”, Spicer said, which is “what’s the substance” of the intel. “The White House isn’t stopping her”.

The California Democrat said he had a “great sense of nostalgia” seeing Senate intelligence committee leaders holding a news conference together on Wednesday, saying that he had that relationship with Nunes up until last week. “As I said before, the congressman misspoke plain and simple”.

“Why would I?” Nunes said.

O’Neil’s meeting at the Justice Department and the exchange of letters came to light as the House GOP leadership continued to stand by Nunes.

Indeed, Mr. Jones already has co-sponsored an otherwise all-Democratic bill to establish an independent commission to probe claims of Russian attempts to influence the USA election.

How Trump and Schumer went from phone friends to silent strangers in a matter of weeks was described by a dozen advisers and friends of both men, who said the fissures date to nearly the moment the calendar turned to 2017.