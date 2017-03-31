Senate Intelligence Committee Vice Chair Blasts Putin

Mark Warner, are committed to getting to the bottom of Russian interference in the us election and any possible collusion between President Trump, his aides and the Russian government.

The top Republican and Democratic members of the panel held a news conference Wednesday promising bipartisan cooperation on the investigation.

That committee’s chairman, California Republican Devin Nunes, has refused to share with other panel members intelligence he said he viewed during a trip to the White House grounds.

Rubio on Thursday confirmed that his former campaign advisers were unsuccessfully targeted by cyber-attacks in July 2016, and again within the past 24 hours.

Rubio says his campaign team was targeted during the election and again within the past 24 hours from an unknown internet address in Russian Federation.

Ahead of Thursday’s Senate hearing, Warner pledged to keep the investigation focused on the reason it was started.

Thursday’s proceedings began with a morning hearing titled: “Disinformation: A Primer in Russian Active Measures and Influence Campaigns”. Wyden said fishy real estate deals and money laundering might mean that the “Russian government may be only a step or two away” from American institutions.

He asked Russia experts testifying at a congressional hearing about Russian corruption.

THE BUZZ: Watch video of testimony from Clint Watts.

Clinton Watts, a homeland security expert testifying before the committee, said Russian influencing was continuing against both United States political parties.

The intelligence community – including the CIA – concluded weeks ago that Moscow was behind concerted efforts to intercede in the presidential election with, at the very least, tacit approval from President Vladimir Putin.

“We have high confidence that President Putin ordered an influence campaign in 2016 aimed at the USA presidential election”, James Clapper, the former director of national intelligence, said at the time.

There was no immediate comment from Ryan’s office.

Mandia said it’s tough to differentiate between bots and humans as bots become smarter, and the USA can’t fight Russian Federation with cyber tactics alone.

The top Democrat on the Senate intelligence committee claims Russian propaganda outlets like RT and Sputnik produced and peddled disinformation to USA audiences in hopes of damaging Hillary Clinton.

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton during poll campaigning.

Le Pen, a self-professed admirer of the Russian leader, is among the frontrunners to become the next French president. Mark Warner, the top Democrat and vice chairman of the committee, said in his opening remarks. “All these are used for domestic American political agendas”. “[If] President Trump for example wins and turns against, they will turn against President Trump as well”.

Critics are accusing him of acting as a surrogate for the White House and not an independent investigator.

“If you look at what Chairman Nunes has done, he has met people who are cleared to discuss classified information regarding a review that he is conducting”. “The public deserves to hear the truth about possible Russian involvement in our elections, how they came to be involved, how we may have failed to prevent that involvement, what actions were taken in response, if any, and what we plan to do to ensure the integrity of future free elections at the heart of our democracy”.

However, amid the process of interviews to determine what happened, Nunes insinuated that the president was monitored, although not directly, thus supporting – to a certain degree – Trump’s claim, although without any proof.

“Ill do something that I’ve never done I’ll admit that I voted for him”.