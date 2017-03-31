Thursday’s hearing began after the committee’s chair and vice chair, Sens.

Warner and Burr did disagree slightly, with Warner alluding to some difficulties getting particular documents from intelligence agencies, and Burr defending them.

And the Wall Street Journal reported that former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn has offered to testify to investigators in return for immunity from prosecution, a claim Flynn’s lawyers did not deny. They are dropping dead, even in western countries…

Burr and the top Democrat on the panel, Senator Mark Warner, said on Wednesday they would steer clear of politics in their probe.

At the hearing, lawmakers warned of the danger that Russian Federation could interfere in elections in France and Germany this year and in future US campaigns.

“We simply must – and we will – get this right, ” added Senator Mark Warner of Virginia, the panel’s top Democrat. “The chairman and I agree it is vitally important that we do this in as credible, bipartisan and transparent a manner as possible”. If he stands for truth no matter the consequences for the president, Burr will indeed walk in Ervin’s path.

That’s markedly different from the scene on the House side.

House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) has been under fire for meeting with the president without conferring with his committee, and publicly announcing that Obama administration inadvertently collected surveillance on Trump transition associates during a broader intelligence probe, based on reports he had seen.

As the hearing got underway in Washington, President Vladimir Putin weighed in from Russian Federation.

Embarrassing “stolen information” was released through websites such as Wikileaks, Warner said, at “seemingly choreographed times that would cause maximum damage to one candidate” – Hillary Clinton.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday dismissed what he called “endless and groundless” accusations of his country meddling in the United States election. “It hasn’t led any campaigns against European countries, or the USA”. “For many, many decades, we did not take this subject seriously, and they were able to take enormous advantage”.

Godson explained that Russian Federation is reusing old techniques to influence the American media and voters.

“They did this with an unprecedented level of sophistication”, he said.

He said the US needs to let Russian Federation know “what things they can’t do and why they cannot do those”, and called on the committee to address the issue in a bipartisan approach, “for the good of the nation”.

The lawmakers also warned of the potential for Russian influence on upcoming elections in France and Germany, such as stories being spread to discredit German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

By summer of 2016, those measures included fake news reports, social media trolls and bots, hacking, and leaks, he said.