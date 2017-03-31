Sentenced to jail, Christie aide says she won’t be scapegoat

Two former aides to New Jersey’s governor have been sentenced to jail for creating traffic jams at the busiest bridge in the United States for political revenge, bringing the case to a close.

She was apparently referring to some of the testimony she and her attorneys had presented during her months-long trial previous year, that indicated that Gov. Christie was aware of the intentional blocking of lanes of traffic leading to the George Washington Bridge in September 2013.

To maximize the congestion and the punitive impact on the Mayor, Baroni, Kelly and Wildstein caused these lane and toll booth reductions to start on the first day of the school year without any advance notice to Sokolich, the Fort Lee chief of police or borough residents.

Kelly and Baroni have said they believed the lane closures were for a traffic study.

As federal Judge Susan Wigenton announced Baroni’s sentence, she repeatedly noted his cover-up attempts and lack of remorse, according to reporter Matt Katz of member station WNYC. They created and advanced this cover story so they could use Port Authority property, including the time and services of unwitting Port Authority personnel and other resources, to implement the lane and toll booth reductions and hide their true punitive objective.

Meanwhile, former Port Authority Chairman David Samson, who was found guilty of shaking down United Airlines for a more direct flight to his SC vacation home, was sentenced to a year of home confinement in his Southern getaway, four years probation, 3,600 hours of community service, and a $100,000 fine.

The scandal derailed Christie’s presidential aspirations and likely cost him a chance to be President Donald Trump’s running mate.

The stakes for Baroni and Kelly are much higher as they approach Wednesday’s sentencings. While his press office hyped up the White House event, it did not comment on Wednesday’s sentencing. Christie’s approval rating in New Jersey has plummeted from almost 70 per cent in early 2013 to close to 20 per cent today. Wildstein, who pleaded guilty and cooperated with the feds as part of a plea deal, has not been sentenced yet.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Vikas Khanna called Kelly the “impetus behind the crime”.

“I’m not surprised by anything”, said Democratic state Sen. “It was sad for New Jersey, and it gave us a real bird’s eye view of the Christie administration that’s also sad”.

Bridget Kelly and Bill Baroni were convicted last November on counts including wire fraud, conspiracy and misusing the bridge for improper purposes. The government’s star witness, David Wildstein, said he conceived the plot to retaliate against Fort Lee Mayor Mark Sokolich, but that Kelly and Baroni were willing participants.

In addition to focusing on dozens of text messages and emails exchanged between the co-conspirators, testimony at the trial painted an unflattering portrait of the Christie administration’s modus operandi.

“If it was David Wildstein’s idea, it was Ms. Kelly who greenlighted the idea”, he said.

Prosecutors also asked the judge during the sentencing hearing to impose a lighter sentence on Kelly, saying the single mother of four did not deserve as harsh a punishment as Baroni.

The lane and toll booth reductions resulted in significant traffic in Fort Lee, for motorists intending to access the George Washington Bridge from local lanes and for residents, whose streets were choked with traffic.