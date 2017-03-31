Shadab Khan helps Pakistan post narrow win over West Indies

West Indies are now ranked number nine in ODIs outside of the automatic qualification spots for the World Cup while Afghanistan lie 10th. When three wickets perished for 10 runs off 17 deliveries, Pakistan were revived by a 36-run, fifth wicket stand between Shoaib and Captain Sarfraz Ahmed (12).

West Indies needed just six more runs to complete the victory but the bowler’s excellent accuracy denied both Narine and Holder, who could only manage a single off the last ball when a boundary was needed to tie the scores and force a super over.

Pakistan were all out for 132 in their 20 overs after the Caribbeans put them in to bat.

West Indies will look toward a turnaround in fortunes, as they have now lost their last four T20 matches to Pakistan.

An unfortunate incident took place on-field for the Pakistani cricket buffs, as their opening batsman Ahmed Shehzad suffered a neck injury colliding with the West Indies’ Chadwick Walton while running across the pitch.

BOWLING: Badree 4-0-14-2; Holder 4-0-32-0; Williams 4-1-27-1; Narine 4-0-22-3; Brathwaite 4-0-37-3 (1w).

Carlos Brathwaite and Sunil Naraine took 3 wickets each for West Indies.

Those runs proved priceless in the final reckoning, with the outcome meaning Pakistan cannot lose the series and can push instead to win it handsomely.

Pakistan players carried the positives of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2 into the first game of this series, while West Indies continued their freefall after the ODI series loss against England.

Samuels struck two sixes and five fours in an imperious knock but had precious little support, Kieron Pollard stumped as he charged Shadab who then bowled Rovman Powell first ball.