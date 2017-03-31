‘Shakespeare’ of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Chuck Berry Dies at 90

Chuck Berry in 1958, posing with his Gibson hollow-body electric guitar.

“Chuck Berry, who with his indelible guitar licks, brash self-confidence and memorable songs about cars, girls and wild dance parties did as much as anyone to define rock “n” roll’s potential and attitude in its early years, died on Saturday”.

A police spokeswoman said: “The St Charles County Police Department sadly confirms the death of Charles Edward Anderson Berry Sr, better known as legendary musician Chuck Berry“.

Emergency responders summoned to Berry’s residence on Saturday by his caretaker found him unresponsive, police in Missouri’s St Charles County said. Berry was the real thing. She was later fired and then arrested on a prostitution charge, which led to Berry being convicted for violating the Mann Act, transporting a woman across state lines for immoral purposes. If rock “n” roll is the devil’s music, the original devil has left us. As a solo musician, he emulated the smooth vocals of his idol Nat King Cole and admired the gritty blues of another idol, Muddy Waters. According to Berry, label owner Leonard Chess was taken by the novelty of a “hillbilly song sung by a black man”, an inversion of Presley’s covers of blues songs. “I just miss him like insane”. The shared credits deprived him of some royalty payments, but Berry dismissed it at the time as part of the “payola” system that determined which records got radio play in the 1950s.

As the baby boom generation came of age, Berry won cheering crowds with his consummate showmanship, including his “duck walk” across stage, and lyrics that celebrated youthful freedom. We’ll miss you, Chuck.

Last year, he announced he would be releasing his first album in almost four decades. His work influenced fans of the genre for decades.

Country, pop and rock artists have recorded Berry songs, including the Beatles (“Roll Over Beethoven“), Emmylou Harris (“You Never Can Tell”), Buck Owens (“Johnny B. Goode“) and AC/DC (“School Days”).

“Writing a song can be a peculiar task”, he wrote in Chuck Berry: The Autobiography.

“I am so sad to hear about Chuck Berry passing – a big inspiration! So the guitar styles of Carl Hogan, T-Bone Walker, Charlie Christian and Elmore James, not to leave out many of my peers who I’ve heard on the road, must be the total of what is called Chuck Berry’s style”.

“You’ll always be the Father of Rock & Roll to us, Chuck”.

1973: After 30 years, Johnson leaves Berry’s band.

Last October Berry announced that he was unveiling a new record, entitled Chuck, in 2017. He was 90 years at the time of his death and has been survived by his wife, children, grand children and great gnad children.