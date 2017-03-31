Shark washes up on street after cyclone in real-life ‘Sharknado’

Queensland Fire & Emergency were among those to tweet out the discovery, saying, “Think it’s safe to go back in the water?”

Residents of Queensland were warned to stay out of the floodwaters after Cyclone Debbie left an nearly five-foot long bull shark washed up on an inland road.

The first responders who are credited with taking the photos were checking flooded roads in Ayr, Queensland, after the storm was over. Queensland Fire and Emergency Services shared photos of the poor shark on Twitter, warning people to stay out of the flood waters that are now swamping the area. Up to 20in of rain were recorded in some regions.

Sharks and schools aside, Australians were perhaps most devastated when they learned that the chaos of Cyclone Debbie had caused the beloved XXXX Brewery to catch fire on Tuesday.

Debbie was downgraded to a tropical low as it tracked southeast, but continued to pack damaging gusts and dump huge amounts of rain all the way down the eastern coast to New South Wales state, south of Queensland, and Sydney.

“There is still that strong risk around the Gold Coast”.

However, only one significant injury has been reported as a result of the storm, a man crushed by a collapsing wall.

On Thursday, evacuations of thousands of people stranded on resort islands such as Hamilton and Daydream Islands, in the northeast began as water ran low.

When it made landfall this week as a category 3 storm, it packed winds of more than 100 miles per hour.

The military has mobilised 1,300 soldiers to help assess the full extent of damage and aid the clean-up, with helicopters and planes deploying to restore infrastructure and supply emergency food, water and fuel.

Hundreds of hectares of sugarcane crops had been flattened and Wilmar (WLIL.SI) said its sugar mills at Proserpine and Sarina had been shut.