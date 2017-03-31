Sharknado? Australian cyclone leaves behind shark in puddle

Emergency officials have been warning those in the area to stay clear of going in the water out of fear there may be some more sharks in the area that got moved by the recent cyclone, dubbed Cyclone Debbie.

It had apparently been swept up in the storm that has closed schools and forced evacuations in some parts of the country.

“As you would expect, there has been some damage from debris and flood water, but we have not received reports of significant damage at this time”, the corporation’s CEO Steve Lewis said in the statement.

The shark was found about 8 miles from the coast near the town of Ayr. The Category 3 cyclone is the strongest to hit Australia since 2011.

The storm has since been downgraded, but managed to drench the city of Brisbane with a month’s worth of rain in one day.

Heavy rain is hitting virtually the entire east coast of Australia, from Townsville through to south of Sydney.

According to the spokeswoman, most businesses have heeded the state government’s advice to close by midday and while there was a lull in the weather, locals are bracing for more wild weather in the afternoon.

Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology said heavy rainfall is expected to continue for about the next 24 hours and some residents were preparing sandbags to avoid any further flood damage to their properties.

“Flash flooding is very likely so people need to be prepared”.

Malcolm Turnbull and Bill Shorten have been visiting the cyclone-ravaged communities of northern Queensland.

In the Bowen Basin, the world’s single largest source of coal used to make steel, major miners Glencore and BHP, said they were still assessing the extent of any disruption to shipments.

In the face of the worsening conditions, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk was urging people to stay home wherever possible.

He said more than 40,000 sandbags had already been distributed from five council depots.

Passengers booked on Virgin flights to or from Brisbane, Bundaberg, Gladstone, Sunshine Coast and Rockhampton in Queensland could also be delayed by the wet weather.