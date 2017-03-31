Shots fired outside House office building on Capitol Hill

Photos from the scene show police arresting a woman wearing a teal sweater.

Officers tried to pull over the driver.

A woman in a vehicle tried to ram a police cruiser on the US Capitol grounds on Wednesday morning and shots were fired during the incident, police said. She attempted to do a U-turn, backing up in the direction of the officer and striking his vehicle.

“During the attempt to arrest the suspect shots were fired”, Malecki said.

Information about the suspect was not immediately released.

Everett’s aunt, Bonnie Everett, told News4 that Teleah Everett had serious mental health issues. “We know that she needs help”. Her young daughter was inside the vehicle at the time and was unharmed.

Lawmakers were told to stay away from the area, though the Senate and House of Representatives went ahead with planned sessions just minutes after the incident took place. There were two bullet holes through the windshield.

The Capitol police officers finally stopped her at the barricades at the bottom of the hill, but she refused to get out.

At 9:47 a.m., the House sent out an alert to its employees stating: “There is ongoing police activity at the intersection of Washington and Independence Avenues Southwest”. As police attempted to stop her, she made a U-turn and fled, almost hitting officers and striking at least one other vehicle. The dental hygienist who drove to D.C. from CT had her one-year-old daughter in the vehicle. The child was not hurt.

The family says Everett has been off of her medication and has been in and out of hospitals in recent months.

Police said as of Wednesday there was no evidence of any connection to terrorism.

Then, two officers “in fear of their own immediate safety, as well as the immediate safety of all [U.S. Capitol Police officers] on scene and the immediate safety of passersby, discharged their firearms at Hill’s vehicle”, the document says.